Virginia Governor Ralph Northam Moving Forward To Legalizing Marijuana In Virginia

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northan plans to set the path as the first U.S. state in the South to allow recreational use of marijuana.
“Legalizing marijuana will happen in Virginia, and as it happens, we want to make sure that we regulate it properly and that we do it the right way,” Northam said during a press conference call with reporters. The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission found that even though Black and white Virginians use marijuana at similar rates, Black state residents are 3 times more likely to face arrest. The overall plan is to move towards decriminalization and join the 15 other states that have already done so. Marijuana is fully legal in;
- Washington D.C.
- Alaska
- Arizona
- California
- Nevada
- Oregon
- Washington
- Montana
- Colorado
- South Dakota
- Illinois
- Michigan
- New Jersey
- Vermont
- Massachusetts
- New York.
The NBA is even looking into continuing its relaxed ban on recreational drugs as they did during their resumed season in the Bubble.
RELATED: Mike Tyson Reveals He Used A Fake Penis To Hide His Weed Use During His Boxing Career
The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission study also found that legalization could generate more than $300 million per year in tax revenues by the 5th year in operation. Then if they also decriminalize, it could reduce marijuana arrests by 84%. Plus more than 11,000 jobs could be created with the legalization of marijuana. Over 120,000 Virginians would benefit from these actions going into effect.
If things go as planned to legalize adult use of marijuana in Virginia, it would likely take at least two years to put a regulatory structure in place and begin licensing companies to operate in the state, according to the study. Gov. Northam plans to propose legislation legalizing marijuana when the General Assembly convenes in January.
RELATED: Weed Should Have Been Legal Before Alcohol
RELATED: Social Media Responds To Video of Malia Obama Allegedly Smoking Weed
RELATED: From Smoking Weed In High School To Almost Dating Ivanka Trump: Everything You Missed In Tom Brady’s Howard Stern Interview
Reefer Madness: Twitter Criticized Over Addiction Warning Atop Marijuana Trending Topic
Reefer Madness: Twitter Criticized Over Addiction Warning Atop Marijuana Trending Topic
1.
1 of 15
Shame on Twitter for having this at the top of the "marijuana" search and not the "alcohol" search pic.twitter.com/m5B8t5xHYV— Becca (@beccaleeeeeee) September 15, 2020
2.
2 of 15
The fuck is this, Twitter? Marijuana is trending, I click it and I see this disclaimer thing? For weed??? In MY 2020???? No thanks, grandma pic.twitter.com/QpAnEQDQd6— Coplin Talk From A Congar (@reread4lyfe) September 15, 2020
3.
3 of 15
Why when Marijuana is trending there is a warning for substance abuse, but never anything for the much more dangerous widely abused alcohol on @twitter ? pic.twitter.com/jcJSpRUuJV— Christine Kramar (@ChristineKramar) September 15, 2020
4.
4 of 15
Marijuana NEVER should have been illegal.— Doc Zombie OFFICIAL SOURCE (@xxdr_zombiexx) September 15, 2020
Marijuana Prohibition did not solve 1 problem, did not save 1 life, did not accomplish 1 positive pro-social thing.
It warped the Constitution and gave us the Robocops.
Relegalization is DECADES OVERDUE!
5.
5 of 15
Coming soon:— ChiefinWahoo (@ChiefinWahoo) September 15, 2020
Kendall's Premium 120 Marijuana Cigarettes pic.twitter.com/LzqzTZZTTg
6.
6 of 15
There are no good reasons to support decriminalization of marijuana over full blown legalization— Kamala Harris Hurt Democrats Down Ballot 🥋 (@SocialistMMA) September 15, 2020
Doing so is shady imo
7.
7 of 15
Looks like #IRS is on point: #marijuana is trending today.— Kelly Phillips Erb (@taxgirl) September 15, 2020
IRS Sweetens The Pot With New Marijuana Industry Web Page via @forbes https://t.co/Kci9M7N0ac #tax
8.
8 of 15
Twitter swear marijuana the most dangerous shit in the world you need to be worried bout them drunk mfs😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fbaKVKXMLv— M👑 (@younginmari1) September 15, 2020
9.
9 of 15
Figured it’s a good time to post this after seeing Twitter’s stupid PSA for marijuana abuse trending. pic.twitter.com/LpKfmmJuF5— Internet Police Officer (@InternetCop911) September 15, 2020
10.10 of 15
11.
11 of 15
Twitter really taking the threat of *checks notes* Marijuana more seriously than the rise of fascism in america. C’mon @jack your platform is used to amplify stochastic terrorism stop being complacent. pic.twitter.com/pO1AMpO2r9— Matt Deitsch (@MattxRed) September 15, 2020
12.12 of 15
13.
13 of 15
I saw marijuana trending thinking they passed a new law making it legal across the board . I was wrong . It brought me to this 😒 pic.twitter.com/zTNx2ZAAfZ— 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝 🇭🇹 (@TheGoodLife_32) September 15, 2020
14.
14 of 15
This man's name is Sean Worsley. He's a disabled veteran who served in Iraq, and he's facing five years in prison for possessing marijuana that a doctor prescribed to him. #SeanWorsley pic.twitter.com/L2tPmltX9w— Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) September 14, 2020
15.
15 of 15
The time has come to LEGALIZE marijuana and release everyone serving a prison sentence for a harmless plant. https://t.co/h7wI6V9gxC— Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) September 14, 2020
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam Moving Forward To Legalizing Marijuana In Virginia was originally published on woldcnews.com