Travis Scott’s McDonald’s Limited Action Figure Is Reselling For $55K

Resellers are lovin' it.

If you need more proof that Travis Scott is one of the most influential performers of our time look no further than his most recent collaboration. A fast food chain toy is now translating to a heavy bag.

As spotted on Hype Beast Cactus Jack’s co-branded effort with McDonald’s is doing numbers even past the limited-time purchasing window. According to the article the promotion is living its best life on the resale market, specifically the action figure in his likeness. But when you know the mathematics it is clear why these dolls are going for top dollar.

The Travis Scott figurines were super limited with only five in production and could only be won via a sweepstakes hosted on the McDonald’s app. These items were individually numbered, housed in acrylic casings and were accompanied with cards authenticity to further the collectible vibes. Obviously the chances of snagging one were in the millions which has driven up the price to a cool $55,000. But the “Sicko Mode” MC made good on a promise he made to one of his biggest fans over Twitter.

On September 9, Jonah Toro (@JToro_13) had tweeted “No better way to fight cancer than having a #TravisScottmeal on my birthday @trvisXX”. The post landed on Travis’ radar which prompted him to respond. “Ur my hero!!!! Anyway If I can make ur day better makes me happy !!! Imma try to get something up there to u kiddo.” he wrote. 

Yesterday Jonah tweeted out a picture with his action figure saying “Thanks for the victory trophy @trvisXX @McDonalds”. 

