HOU GOT NEXT is on!

Since the launch of HGN, we’re giving artists prizes for having the top tracks whether it be interviews, counsel with record executives, cash prizes for studio time, equipment and more. For November, we’re giving out an artist package prize worth $500!

The top curator of the month will win a $100 cash prize so artists, you know what to do – upload your track HERE and curators, RATE tracks HERE.

Good luck!

