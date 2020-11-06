Report: NBPA Agrees To 72-Game NBA Schedule, Dec. 22 Start To Season

The most unusual NBA offseason ever is about to lead to the quickest jump between the conclusion of one NBA season and the beginning of the next.

Just a few weeks after the Los Angeles Lakers exited the Orlando bubble with the 2019-2020 NBA title, talks began between the Player’s Association and league officials wondering about the start of the 2020-2021 season. Revenue losses due to the pandemic had been massive as the league reportedly lost 10 percent of its revenue and closed with $8.3 billion made for the league year. Most of the losses were made up in gate receipts ($800 million) and sponsorship and merchandise ($400 million).

On Thursday (November 5), the National Basketball Players Association reportedly reached an agreement on the proposed beginning of the 2020-2021 season. The season would start on December 22 and teams would play a 72-game schedule, 10 games less than the normal season and in line with the number of regular-season games played in the 2019-2020 season (between 71-73 games after the league shut down for four months.)

Currently, there’s no distinction whether this season will be held in arenas with fans or if the NBA would once more return to a bubble-style format that had treated fans to an AAU style setting and high-quality basketball. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has said that the league hopes to have this next season played in front of fans but it depends on the safety within the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NBPA player rep vote has completed, approving a December 22 start/72-game regular season, source tells ESPN. Next up: NBA/NBPA finishes financial terms on amended CBA, which will take into next week. Expect trade moratorium to be lifted shortly prior to Nov. 18 Draft. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 6, 2020

