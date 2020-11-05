CLOSE
H-Town
HomeH-Town

Pandemic Relief Program Announced For Houston Musicians, Music Venues

iHeartRadio LIVE And Verizon Bring You Sebastian Yatra In Houston

Source: Tim Warner / Getty

On Wednesday (November 4), Houston city officials announced a new relief program aimed to help Houston’s music community as well as music venues that had been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

$3 million of the city’s allocated funds from the CARES Act will be funding the Musicians and Music Venues Economic Relief Program, according to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and members of the Houston City Council. Eligible musicians can receive up to $5,00 and eligible venues can receive up to $50,000 or $100,000 depending on budget size.

The maximum grant award for venues depends on a budget size that is less or greater than $2 million.

“As a city, we have provided rental assistance and supported small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Turner said in a statement. “Now, we will focus on Houston’s musicians. Music venues and iconic performance spaces are a big part of our city and an important segment of Houston’s cultural life. They were delivering great live music before the pandemic, and we want them to be able to do that again, as soon as they can, and by being safe.”

After the pandemic forced numerous venues from House of Blues to Warehouse Live to close or postpone events, the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs established the program as a resource for local musicians and for-profit and non-profit music venues to sustain operations during and after the pandemic.

“During a community meeting hosted by MOCA and the Texas Music Office, we heard from a diverse group of Houstonians in the music industry that one of the most pressing concerns is survival,” Debbie McNulty, director of the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs said. “Beyond economic relief support, MOCA is actively looking at other forms of assistance for our Houston music sector.”

To apply for the program, all applicants must complete an online form by 5 PM on November 25.

TO QUALIFY, YOU:

  • Must be a live music venue whose principal place of business is located within the City of Houston’s city limits.
  • Must be a musician whose principal residence is located within the City of Houston’s city limits.
  • Must provide evidence of how business revenue has significantly decreased because of government restrictions or other challenges due to COVID-19.
  • Must be in good standing with City requirements (e.g., property taxes, personal property, grounds for debarment, etc.).

RELATED: Dallas Man Steals $17 Million In Coronavirus Relief Funds, Cops Luxury Cars And Houses

RELATED: Future Awards Atlanta College Students With Coronavirus Relief Scholarships [WATCH]

RELATED: Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Purchased A Ferrari With COVID-19 Relief Money, Arrested By The Feds

covid-19 , musicians and music venues economic relief program

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED OCTOBER 5)
Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots
48 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Denise Bidot Denies Dumping Lil Wayne Because He…
 15 hours ago
11.04.20
April Ryan Breaks Down The Current State Of…
 19 hours ago
11.04.20
10 itemsIvy Park 2 Beyonce
Beyoncé Blesses Celebrities & Fans With New Ivy…
 21 hours ago
11.04.20
Common Talks Relationship With Tiffany Haddish: “It’s Wonderful”
 22 hours ago
11.04.20
Kanye West Talks Yeezy in NYC
60,000 People Voted Kanye West For President
 22 hours ago
11.04.20
5 Ways To Relax After A Stressful Election…
 1 day ago
11.04.20
Man Who Burned Down 3 Black Churches in…
 1 day ago
11.04.20
The Presidential Election Remains Undecided While Trump Prematurely…
 1 day ago
11.04.20
Eve Is Leaving ‘The Talk’ To Focus on…
 2 days ago
11.04.20
Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles, California - February 27, 2020
DaBaby’s Older Brother, Glen Johnson Reportedly Commits Suicide
 2 days ago
11.03.20
How Crystal Reneé Hayslett Made The Transition From…
 2 days ago
11.03.20
Here Is Angela Rye’s Message To You On…
 2 days ago
11.03.20
Lil Wayne Dumped By Girlfriend Denise Bidot Allegedly…
 2 days ago
11.03.20
Lizzo Encourages Folks To Vote In A Very…
 2 days ago
11.03.20
Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Confirm They Are…
 2 days ago
11.03.20
Kanye West Is Voting For The First Time…
 2 days ago
11.03.20
Photos
Close