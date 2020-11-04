CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Denise Bidot Denies Dumping Lil Wayne Because He Caped For Donald Trump

It still looks like it's a wrap for Weezy and Bidot's relationship.

Denise Bidot Denies Dumping Lil Wayne Because He Caped For Donald Trump

Source: Gonzalo Marroquin / Getty

Lil Wayne’s alleged ex-girlfriend, Denise Bidot, has broken her silence regarding her relationship status.

The internet slowly sipped their drinks after it was reported that curvacious baddie, Denise Bidot, dumped Lil Wayne after he showed support for Donald Trump and his bootleg “platinum plan.” Now Bidot has broken her silence on the matter and is claiming that was not the case.

Initially, a “source” reportedly close to the situation claimed, “She broke up with Wayne. It wasn’t just his Trump support, but that was a big part,” and “was shocked when she saw Wayne come out with Trump. She’s so disappointed in him.” Bidot responded to a tweet on Twitter and flat out denied Weezy’s caping for Trump ended their months-long relationship stating, “I did not. This is absolutely false.”

It still looks like it’s a wrap for Weezy and Bidot’s relationship. Before she deleted her Instagram account, which is a big deal for a model, the  Puerto Rican and Kuwait baddie shared a cryptic message in her Instagram Stories stating, “Sometimes love just isn’t enough [HEARTBROKEN EMOJI].” They even unfollowed each other on social media, which also this generation’s way of saying IDFWU.

Weezy hasn’t said much since coming out in support of Donald Trump. He did, however, dropped this head*ss tweet, which sounds like a bar from a song he has in the stash.

“I live the way I love and love the way I live. I’m a lover not a lighter bekuz they burn out. I am an eternal fire and burning love, either leave with a tan, a 3rd degree burn, or stay and die in love. You’re sweating. Sincerely, the fireman.”

Whatever the hell that means, it’s clear Weezy is down in the dumps. That’s what happens when you support Donald Trump.

Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin / Getty

Denise Bidot Denies Dumping Lil Wayne Because He Caped For Donald Trump  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED OCTOBER 5)
Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots
48 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Denise Bidot Denies Dumping Lil Wayne Because He…
 9 hours ago
11.04.20
April Ryan Breaks Down The Current State Of…
 12 hours ago
11.04.20
10 itemsIvy Park 2 Beyonce
Beyoncé Blesses Celebrities & Fans With New Ivy…
 15 hours ago
11.04.20
Common Talks Relationship With Tiffany Haddish: “It’s Wonderful”
 16 hours ago
11.04.20
Kanye West Talks Yeezy in NYC
60,000 People Voted Kanye West For President
 16 hours ago
11.04.20
5 Ways To Relax After A Stressful Election…
 18 hours ago
11.04.20
Man Who Burned Down 3 Black Churches in…
 18 hours ago
11.04.20
The Presidential Election Remains Undecided While Trump Prematurely…
 18 hours ago
11.04.20
Eve Is Leaving ‘The Talk’ To Focus on…
 1 day ago
11.04.20
Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles, California - February 27, 2020
DaBaby’s Older Brother, Glen Johnson Reportedly Commits Suicide
 1 day ago
11.03.20
How Crystal Reneé Hayslett Made The Transition From…
 1 day ago
11.03.20
Here Is Angela Rye’s Message To You On…
 1 day ago
11.03.20
Lil Wayne Dumped By Girlfriend Denise Bidot Allegedly…
 2 days ago
11.03.20
Lizzo Encourages Folks To Vote In A Very…
 2 days ago
11.03.20
Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Confirm They Are…
 2 days ago
11.03.20
Kanye West Is Voting For The First Time…
 2 days ago
11.03.20
Photos
Close