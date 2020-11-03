CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lil Wayne Dumped By Girlfriend Denise Bidot Allegedly Because of Donald Trump Caping

Damn, it was all good a couple of weeks ago.

Lil Wayne Dumped By His Girlfriend Becuase of His Support For Donald Trump

Source: Jared Siskin / Getty

Lil Wayne’s recent support for Donald Trump is turning out to be quite detrimental to his love life as well.

Lil Wayne got dragged by his last 4 remaining dreadlocks after he decided to drop on Twitter timelines that he met with Trump bigged him up on his work with “criminal reform” and his bootleg platinum plan. Tunechi has been mum since that debacle that no one had on their 2020 bingo card but generally agreed was right on-brand with a rapper who historically has caped for police officers becuase a cop saved his life.

Now, word on the internet is that not only has Wayne lost some fans, he also allegedly was given the boot by his insanely curvy boo, model Denise Bidot. Love B. Scott is reporting Bidot was not feeling Wayne’s support for Trump and kicked the rapper to the curb.

Per Love B. Scott:

According to one of her friends, Denise Bidot ended her relationship with Wayne because she can’t date a Trump supporter.

Her friend explains:

“She broke up with Wayne. It wasn’t just his Trump support, but that was a big part.”

Her friend continued:

“[Denise] was shocked when she saw Wayne come out with Trump. She’s so disappointed in him.”

The celebrity gossip site also states that Bidot confirmed the split during an Instagram Live session and has unfollowed the rapper on social media.

Damn, it was all good a couple of weeks ago.

Photo: Jared Siskin / Getty

Lil Wayne Dumped By Girlfriend Denise Bidot Allegedly Because of Donald Trump Caping  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

denise bidot , lil wyane

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED OCTOBER 5)
Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots
48 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Lil Wayne Dumped By Girlfriend Denise Bidot Allegedly…
 4 hours ago
11.03.20
Lizzo Encourages Folks To Vote In A Very…
 4 hours ago
11.03.20
Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Confirm They Are…
 5 hours ago
11.03.20
Kanye West Is Voting For The First Time…
 6 hours ago
11.03.20
50 Cent Imagines Mock Meat Political Beef Between…
 7 hours ago
11.03.20
2 Chainz Campaigns For Joe Biden & Kamala…
 7 hours ago
11.03.20
15 items
Pimped: Donald Trump Referred To Lil Pump As…
 10 hours ago
11.03.20
Beyoncé Endorses Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Rocking…
 1 day ago
11.02.20
Taraji P. Henson To Host The 2020 American…
 1 day ago
11.02.20
Saweetie Clarifies Her Infamous Birkin Decree, Claims It…
 1 day ago
11.02.20
President Trump Praises Supporters Who Boxed In Biden…
 1 day ago
11.02.20
Joe Biden Uses Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” In New…
 1 day ago
11.02.20
10 items
Trump Says He’ll Fire Dr. Anthony Fauci After…
 1 day ago
11.02.20
Silento Claims Police Racially Profiled Him, Says Donald…
 1 day ago
11.02.20
5 items
Cardi B Calls Off Divorce From Offset, Legally
 1 day ago
11.02.20
50 Cent Clowns Lil Nas X’s Nicki Minaj…
 1 day ago
11.02.20
Photos
Close