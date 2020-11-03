CLOSE
SCHOOL CLOSURES: List Of Houston-Area School Districts Closed On Election Day

As you have probably heard by now, TODAY is Election Day in the United States and here in Houston, several school districts have announced they will be closed for Election Day to allow teachers (and eligible students) time to exercise their right to vote.

See the full list of closures below.

  • Houston Independent School District
  • Aldine Independent School District
  • Alief Independent School District
  • Clear Creek Independent School District
  • Pasadena Independent School District
  • Cypress Fairbanks Independent School District – remote learning since many campuses are polling centers
  • Galena Park Independent School District
  • Humble Independent School District
  • Klien Independent School District
  • Montgomery Independent School District
  • Spring Independent School District
  • Spring Branch Independent School District – Virtual learning day
  • Tomball Independent School District
  • Waller Independent School District

Polls are open from 7 AM to 7 PM in Texas on Election Day. In Harris County, drive-thru polling is available at the Toyota Center only.

TEXT ROLL TO 24042 FOR A DIRECT LINK TO GET A RIDE TO YOUR POLLING LOCATION!

