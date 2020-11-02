CLOSE
Saweetie Clarifies Her Infamous Birkin Decree, Claims It Was Just Entertainment

Saweetie arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Even though were a week away from the 2020 election the big talk in Hip-Hop was the infamous Birkin bag. Saweetie is now putting some more context in her infamous declaration.

As spotted on Bossip the “My Type” performer recently made headlines when she went on Instagram Live with her boyfriend Quavo. “If he not getting you a Birkin, if he not paying for your bills, then throw that n**** back to the streets, OK?” she said. The clip quickly went viral and caused a frenzy online that resulted in several arguments, editorials and thought pieces. Little did the masses know that it a successful ploy to bring attention to her Jhené Aiko assisted track “Back to the Streets.”

In a recent interview with Power 106 Los Angeles she explained her stance. “Well, you know, one thing that people have to realize is I’m an entertainer and I come to entertain,” she said. “So that was an entertaining comment. Like Jay-Z says at the end of ‘Ignorant Sh*t,’ he goes, ‘It’s only entertainment,’ and then he does this little evil laugh. I was having a good time, promoting ‘Back to the Streets.’ And, you know, I’m popping my s**t for my girls. But I feel like a Birkin symbolizes a gift of value”.

She would go on to detail why being valued by your significant other holds so much more weight in her eyes. “But what comes along with being valued?” she continued. “It comes with a healthy relationship. It comes with communication. It comes with getting gifts. It comes with being spoiled, because at the end of the day, we create life … Women are magical creatures and we deserve to be treated like a queen. So that’s what I meant by that statement … A Birkin is symbolic.

You can view the video interview below.

