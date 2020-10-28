CLOSE
FAM: Cop Gets Killed By A Fighting Rooster In The Philippines

Talk about getting c*cked down...

Close-Up Of Rooster

Source: Jitti Warrawutwittaya / EyeEm / Getty

It’s 2020 and if you thought humans were tired of this year, animals seem to have a bone to pick with the world as well.

According to Raw Story a rooster that was armed with a blade accidentally killed Lieutenant Christian Bolok who was part of a raid that broke up an illegal cockfight in the central province of Northern Samar in the Philippines. Officials announced the tragic accident on Tuesday explaining that Bolok was killed after picking up the feisty cock as part of evidence gathering only to have the bird cut his thigh open, slicing his femoral artery in the process.

Provincial police chief Colonel Arnel Apud told AFP that the officer unfortunately bled to death as a result of the freak accident.

“It was an unfortunate accident and a piece of bad luck that I cannot explain,” Apud said.

“I could not believe it when it was first reported to me. This is the first time in my 25 years as a policeman that I lost a man due to a fighting cock’s spur.”

Three people were arrested and two fighting cocks seized along with two sets of spurs in the raid in San Jose town where Bolok was the police chief, Apud added.

That rooster about to get the death penalty for killing a cop and get turned into a soup or something.

Though cockfighting seems like a normal “sport” in places like the Philippine, the fights have been banned during the pandemic to keep large groups of people from gathering and possibly continuing the spread of the Coronavirus.

FAM: Cop Gets Killed By A Fighting Rooster In The Philippines  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

