Parole Board Transcripts Show Bobby Shmurda Is A Changed Man

Bobby really seems like he wants to turn his life around, but he'll have to wait a while longer before he gets that chance.

Source: Bennett Raglin/BET / Getty

For all the horrors and pain that 2020 has wrought upon us, the possibility that Bobby Shmurda would be granted his freedom earlier this year was a silver-lining we all basked in for a few weeks. Then, he was denied parole and ordered to serve out the remainder of his time behind bars.

We were crushed.

Now Vulture has gotten the transcripts of his interview with the New York State Board of Parole and revealed some interesting tidbits about what was spoken and where Bobby hopes to go from here on out in his life. Time in prison will have many men reevaluating priorities in their life and such an example came when Bobby explained to the board that he felt he was “too old” to be involved in any kind of street fights as he feels there’s no point in proving himself to anyone at this juncture.

“Before, when I was younger, I felt like if I walked away from a fight or a punk, or I’m looked at as a punk, or next person going to try to fight me, and now it’s just, like I’m too grown to be fighting and be yelling and arguing. Just like, I walk away and I don’t care about what nobody says about me no more,” Pollard also said.

“I was just young, I was just being a follower, everybody else, and then I got older, I started making music and then I seen my life take off in a different path, but my past just caught up with me,” he claimed at another point. 

He’s 100% right.

The rapper even went on to explain that the “shank” he had in his possession in Rikers Island was to defend himself and how he hoped to actually use his experience to sway kids on the streets to stay away from the life and live more responsibly in their everyday lives.

“I just got a lot of plans to just talk to like — I grew up in a lot of juvenile sentence, so I just want to talk to the juvenile kids, let them know that even when you come up in certain places, I feel that I was — I was raised, sometimes you feel deprived. You feel like you can’t be nothing and jail is it, that’s it,” he told the board. “I want to talk to those kids, you know, in those places and tell them they can be more and this is not it. Nobody want to spend their life in jail and I feel like they can do so much more.”

Sadly, we now know that the board wasn’t impressed with what they heard from Bobby and denied him his chance to walk out a free man saying, “Based on your record and our interview this panel is not convinced that you are ready to live and remain at liberty without violating the law. At this time your release would not be compatible with the welfare of society.”

Not surprising.

Unfortunately, we won’t be able to see or hear from Bobby Shmurda until December of 2021 if he keeps himself out of trouble for the remainder of his sentence, but until then we’ll still be bumping “Hot Ni**a” like it’s 2014.

Parole Board Transcripts Show Bobby Shmurda Is A Changed Man

