I Can’t Fight Baby: Guards Didn’t Help R. Kelly While He Caught Jail Fade, Allegedly

This guy is still trying it.

R Kelly Appears In Court in Chicago For Status Hearing

Source: Pool / Getty

If you believe his lawyers, R. Kelly is having a rough time behind bars. Allegedly, no one bothered (right away) to help the disgraced R&B singer while a fellow inmate decided to attempt to bless him with the proper fade.

Back in August, the “You Remind Me” crooner was attacked in his cell by someone who was reportedly pissed R’uh’s fans have been causing jail lockdowns. R. Kelly’s lawyers are saying the CO’s took his sweet time intervening.

Reports Page Six:

Kelly, who was being held in Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center on federal sex abuse charges, was assaulted in August by Jeremiah Farmer, who had punched the singer repeatedly to get media attention for himself, CNN reported.

The assault left Kelly with “significant physical and psychological injuries,” the filing said. His lawyers have not released the video.

A guard, identified by center officials as “D. Szyhowski,” ordered Farmer to stop beating Kelly and sprayed Farmer with pepper spray, CNN reported, citing a Bureau of Prison report.

In their filing Friday, Kelly’s attorneys wrote that Farmer “roamed a great distance within the MCC before carrying out that act, without any opposition.

“An unresolved issue remains as to whether MCC personnel encouraged, and then allowed, a beating of Mr. Kelly to take place. That alone merits an evidentiary hearing.”

You can add this to the list of issues, including the coronavirus pandemic, that R. Kelly’s legal team had used to get their client sprung from jail.

So far, nothing has worked. Although delayed, R. Kelly is facing trials in Chicago and Brooklyn for federal crimes that include child pornography and sex trafficking.

I Can’t Fight Baby: Guards Didn’t Help R. Kelly While He Caught Jail Fade, Allegedly  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

