Fort Bend County Hit With “Technical Glitches” On First Day Of Early Voting

Volunteer checking voters in at polling place

Source: Hero Images / Getty

An increased turnout for early voting in Fort Bend County wasn’t the reason for long lines on Tuesday (October 13). Rather, county officials were faced with an apparent technical glitch that prevented polls from opening at their scheduled time of 8 a.m.

County officials have yet to reveal the exact cause of the glitch. Voters from Sugar Land to Missouri City lined up at the polls this morning to beat the rush of voters trying to cast their ballot early. Some stood in line for two hours because the polls weren’t open on time.

Fort Bend County Judge KP George said he was extremely disappointed with the issues and said those responsible for the glitch would be held accountable.

“I am extremely disappointed with the technical glitches that riddled Fort Bend County Election machines this morning,” he tweeted on Tuesday. “Those who are responsible will be held accountable. In an era voter where suppression is real, I will authorize a full investigation and call for accountability.”

He added in follow-up tweets, “Remember, people have died for our right to vote. Stay in line or come back at a convenient time – the future of our country depends on us. You have three weeks to vote early. We have also extended the hours on the last three days of Early Voting till 9pm for working families.”

“I am personally here with voters at the Smart Financial Center mega site. I will not leave until the machines are operational and online again. Thank you to all those that are sticking in line.”

Just after 11 a.m., the county’s largest voting location at Smart Financial Centre was online and had relatively short lines.

The issues in Fort Bend somewhat mirrored the long lines found in other states on Monday as early voting began there. Early voting in Texas runs from today until October 30. For more information on early voting, visit VoteTexas.gov.

