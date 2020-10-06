CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Delonte West Begins First Phase Of Drug Detox Treatment

According to a new report, West is apparently thriving as well as one can during the grueling process.

Delonte West a current d league basketball player with the Texas Legends

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Delonte West has entered a drug rehabilitation facility with the assistance of Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and is said to be going through the first phase of a tough detoxing program. According to a new report, West is apparently thriving as well as one can during the grueling process.

TMZ shared details of West’s treatment thus far after he volunteered to enter a rehab facility at the urging of his family and help from his mother along with Cuban. West, who was found in Dallas at a gas station by Cuban, has been battling mental health and drug issues for quite some time after his NBA career fizzled.

West, who played two stints for the Boston Celtics, who drafted him 24th overall in the 2004 NBA Draft, played for Cuban’s team during the 2011-12 season. West last played for the G Leauge’s Texas Legends in 2015 after suffering an injury.

Good luck to you, Delonte West.

Photo: Getty

Delonte West Begins First Phase Of Drug Detox Treatment  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Delonte West

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED OCTOBER 5)
Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots
48 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ Pushed Back To 2022
 2 hours ago
10.06.20
Delonte West Begins First Phase Of Drug Detox…
 4 hours ago
10.06.20
Taraji P. Henson Mental Health Talk Show Coming…
 5 hours ago
10.06.20
LL Cool J Is Not Feeling Kanye West…
 6 hours ago
10.06.20
STARZ POWER Season 6 Red Carpet And Premiere Event At Madison Square Garden
Trey Songz Tests Positive For COVID-19
 9 hours ago
10.06.20
Waka Flocka Receives Honorary Doctorate For His Community…
 1 day ago
10.05.20
Watch The Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Jingle Jangle: A…
 1 day ago
10.05.20
DaBaby’s Video Shoot Ends With Gunfire, Rapper Says…
 1 day ago
10.05.20
Chris Rock & Megan Thee Stallion ‘SNL’ Most…
 1 day ago
10.05.20
Saturday Night Live - Season 46
Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘SNL’ Takeover
 2 days ago
10.04.20
7 items
Jay Electronica’s Mythical ‘Act II: Patents Of Nobility’…
 2 days ago
10.05.20
Rihanna Breaks Fashion Stereotypes With Savage x Fenty…
 3 days ago
10.03.20
15 items
Tyga Drops X-Rated OnlyFans Page & “Little T-Rawww”…
 3 days ago
10.03.20
15 items
SZA Reportedly Hits Unfollow After Drake Confirms They…
 4 days ago
10.05.20
Ananda Lewis Opens Up About Her Battle With…
 4 days ago
10.02.20
Cardi B Pledges $10,000 Reward In Case of…
 4 days ago
10.02.20
Photos
Close