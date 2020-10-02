CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Legendary MTV VJ Ananda Lewis Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Celebrities Visit Hallmark's "Home & Family"

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Ananda Lewis shared an emotional Instagram post on Thursday (October 1) revealing that she’s been battling breast cancer.

“I am sharing this with you today because it’s the beginning of breast cancer awareness month and I’ve been fighting to get cancer out of my body for almost two years. For a really long time I have refused mammograms … and that was a mistake.”

Lewis, a legendary VJ at MTV throughout the 90s and early 00s, shared that she wanted her mom get mammograms and determined she was passing on them due to her belief that constant exposure to radiation gave you cancer.

“What I didn’t understand, what I need you to understand, the reason I’m telling you my business … I would have had probably three or four mammograms before they caught it,” she said. “Instead, I’ve had two PET scans so far. Guess how many mammograms worth of radiation a PET scan is. Anyone? Thirty! Thiry! So sixty mammograms. You do the math. If I had done the mammograms from the time they were recommended when I turned 40, they would have caught the tumor in my breast years before I caught it through my own breast exam.”

Lewis originally began her television career as an on-screen host of BET’s Teen Summit before moving to MTV in 1996, hosting Total Request Live and becoming a fixture for many a kid of the ’90s who grew up watching her on TV. Prayers up!

RELATED: Could Your Permanent Hair Dye Increase Your Risk Of Developing Breast Cancer?

ananda lewis

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED SEPTEMBER 7)
Actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) wearing Dolce & Gabbana arrives at the World Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Jumanji: The Next Level&apos; held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United
44 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Enough New York City Premiere - After Party
Legendary MTV VJ Ananda Lewis Reveals Breast Cancer…
 1 hour ago
10.01.20
City Of Hope Gala - Arrivals
Dr. Dre Wins Legal Battle In Tension Filled…
 5 hours ago
10.01.20
DaBaby Leads The 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards With…
 6 hours ago
10.01.20
Jay-Z & Meek Mill’s REFORM Alliance Helps Change…
 10 hours ago
10.01.20
BET Experience and Make a Wish at LA. Live Red Carpet Arrivals- Weekend Events
Nicki Minaj Gives Birth To First Child
 11 hours ago
10.01.20
Here Are Tips On How To Travel During…
 13 hours ago
10.01.20
California Becomes First State To Offer Reparations To…
 14 hours ago
10.01.20
Another One: Drake Gives DJ Khaled Iced Out…
 16 hours ago
10.01.20
Get Yo Hand Outta My Pocket: Dr. Dre…
 17 hours ago
10.01.20
Is Molly Is The New Joan?
 1 day ago
09.30.20
California Governor Signs “Kobe Bryant Law” Forbidding First…
 1 day ago
09.30.20
DJ Drama & Lil Wayne Set To Relaunch…
 2 days ago
09.30.20
Queen Latifah Highlights Black Women’s Influence On American…
 2 days ago
09.30.20
Rapper Consequence Reveals Lupus Diagnosis
 2 days ago
09.30.20
Jeezy To Host “Worth a Conversation With Jay…
 2 days ago
09.30.20
Donald Glover Talks The Possibility Of New Music…
 2 days ago
09.29.20
Photos
Close