‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Renewed For Second Season

Source: Starz / Power Book II: Ghost

Three weeks after its debut, Power Book II: Ghost is already coming back for a second season on Starz.

The news was confirmed Tuesday by the network.

“The success of Ghost right out of the gate is a tribute to the quality of Courtney’s storytelling, the strength of the Power franchise and the loyalty of our incredible fans,” said Starz Programming president Christina Davis. “What Courtney, Curtis and their team have accomplished in creating the Power universe is nothing short of extraordinary. It is a privilege to be able to continue the journey of Power with the audience and we look forward to delving deeper into this world in exciting new ways for many seasons to come.”

The direct spin-off of Starz’ popular Power series features Tariq St. Patrick coming to grips with the aftermath of the death of his father, a death that his mother, Tasha, stands accused of. The series also stars Mary J. Blige, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Woody McClain, Paige Hurd and more.

The series premiered on September 6 to 7.5 million viewers across all platforms, the most watched new series in Starz’s history.

Photos
Close