Lauryn Hill’s ‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’ Crowned Best Hip-Hop Album Of All-Time By Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone decided to remake their 500 Greatest Albums of All-Time list from 2003 and there’s a new GOAT when it comes to hip-hop/rap albums. Lauyrn Hill‘s The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill has overtaken Public Enemy‘s It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back as the greatest rap album ever — according to RS.

On the original list, PE’s sophomore album came in at No. 48 and now sits at No. 15 on the new list. On the original 2003 list, Miseducation was positioned at 314. Where does Miseducation rank now? No. 10, ahead of albums such as Michael Jackson‘s Thriller, Nas‘s IllmaticBeyoncé‘s Lemonade and D’Angelo‘s Voodoo.

In regards to albums released in the 2010s, Kanye West‘s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy is the highest on the list at No. 15, followed byKendrick Lamar‘s 2015 album To Pimp A Butterfly at No. 19 with Lemonade, which was released in 2016, clocking in at No. 32.

Miseducation’s musical legacy is just as deep; at a time when pop was becoming increasingly slick and digitized in the go-go Nineties, here was an album that showed the commercial appeal of a rawer sound,” RS said of Miseducation.

The album, Lauryn’s debut and so far only true album (unless you count her MTV Unplugged album) won five Grammys including Album of the Year at the 1999 Grammy Awards. To date, it is the only hip-hop album made by a woman to be nominated for Album of the Year and one of two hip-hop albums to win th award, the other being OutKast‘s Speakerboxx/The Love Below.

Sound off, do you agree with Rolling Stone‘s list? See the complete 500 Greatest Albums of All-Time here and revisit Miseducation below.

