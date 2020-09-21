CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Family Ties: Beyoncé & Jay-Z Spotted Out For Dinner With Solange In NYC

Hoodie season has brought the Carters back to Gotham.

2020 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Apparently, Beyoncé and Jay-Z do the same things most couples do, like go out with friends and fam. The Hip-Hop power couple was spotted out having dinner in New York City, and Solange was there, too.

Page Six has the stalker-like details.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were spotted having a late-night dinner Saturday with Bey’s sister, Solange, and two friends at Scarpetta in NoMad.

A spy told us, “They were immediately taken to a private area outside. Jay-Z was seen browsing the wine menu and landed on a nice bottle of red. Beyoncé wore a tan long jacket, orange hat and snakeskin heels, and made sure to keep her face mask on until her food arrived.”

They had fried chicken, lots of pasta and cheesecake for dessert.

Can it really be that private if it was outside and clearly in camera view?

Peep some pics that made it onto the Internets below. It wasn’t that cold in NYC, though.

Family Ties: Beyoncé & Jay-Z Spotted Out For Dinner With Solange In NYC  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Beyonce , Jay-Z , solange

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED SEPTEMBER 7)
Actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) wearing Dolce & Gabbana arrives at the World Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Jumanji: The Next Level&apos; held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United
44 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Family Ties: Beyoncé & Jay-Z Spotted Out For…
 5 hours ago
09.21.20
California Rapper Tay Way Murdered After Posting Video…
 5 hours ago
09.21.20
All The Black History Made At The 72nd…
 5 hours ago
09.21.20
Lil Wayne Gets New McLaren For His Birthday…
 8 hours ago
09.21.20
Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Says He “Expelled” Her…
 24 hours ago
09.20.20
Lil Baby Requests Primary Custody In Child Support…
 1 day ago
09.20.20
(FILE) Cardi B Files for Divorce from Offset After 3 Years of Marriage
Cardi B Explains Why She’s Divorcing Offset: “Sometimes…
 3 days ago
09.19.20
Feelin’ Good As Hell: Lizzo Sends Flowers To…
 3 days ago
09.18.20
Halle Berry Confirms She And Van Hunt Are…
 3 days ago
09.18.20
10 items
Goodbye To The Last OG! 10 Of NeNe…
 3 days ago
09.18.20
Ray J & Princess Love’s Split, What Caused…
 3 days ago
09.18.20
10 items
10 Times Jada Pinkett Smith’s Pixie Cut Gave…
 3 days ago
09.18.20
Floyd Mayweather Reportedly Offered A Contract To Fight…
 4 days ago
09.17.20
BFB Da Packman
Bfb Da Packman Reveals He Paid Off His…
 4 days ago
09.17.20
‘Made By Maddie’ Tween Actress Alyssa Cheatham: ‘Black…
 4 days ago
09.17.20
Slim Thug 20th Anniversay
Slim Thug Sides With Kanye West On Owning…
 4 days ago
09.17.20
Photos
Close