CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Says He “Expelled” Her From Home, Hiding Assets

The aftermath is just getting started.

City of Hope Gala 2018

Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN

Dr. Dre‘s divorce from his estranged wife, Nicole Young, is only getting uglier. According to Young, the Hip-Hop producer “expelled” her from their home and has been hiding assets so she can’t get her hands on all the money she is seeking.

According to court docs, Dre kicked his wife out and soon started moving money around.

Per the New York Daily News:

Dre — born Andre Romelle Young — “forced” Nicole to leave their home April 2 “after a night of Andre’s alcohol induced, brutal rage” which included him telling his wife of 24-years to “get the f–k out,” the filing states.

It says Dre then “secretly” transferred his highly valuable “Dr. Dre” and “The Chronic” trademarks to a “new entity” on April 27, thereby denying her “equal ownership” after “years of domination, control, abuse and mistreatment.”

“How could someone treat his partner and spouse of 24 years, who helped transform him into a legitimate and respected business person as well as the devoted and hardworking mother of his three children with such indifference and misogyny, in disregard of her legal rights?” the 10-page complaint asks.

However, a source reportedly close to Dr. Dre is calling out the jig. According to TMZ, said source calls her pleas, “the act of a desperate woman who finally realized that the iron-clad prenup she signed doesn’t win her the lottery.”

Sounds like the drama is only just getting started.

Previously, Nicole Young caught flack for a high opening bid that included seeking $20,000 for cable, phone and Internet service, per month, amongst other asks.

Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Says He “Expelled” Her From Home, Hiding Assets  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

dr. dre

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED SEPTEMBER 7)
Actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) wearing Dolce & Gabbana arrives at the World Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Jumanji: The Next Level&apos; held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United
44 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Says He “Expelled” Her…
 11 hours ago
09.20.20
Lil Baby Requests Primary Custody In Child Support…
 17 hours ago
09.20.20
(FILE) Cardi B Files for Divorce from Offset After 3 Years of Marriage
Cardi B Explains Why She’s Divorcing Offset: “Sometimes…
 2 days ago
09.19.20
Feelin’ Good As Hell: Lizzo Sends Flowers To…
 3 days ago
09.18.20
Halle Berry Confirms She And Van Hunt Are…
 3 days ago
09.18.20
10 items
Goodbye To The Last OG! 10 Of NeNe…
 3 days ago
09.18.20
Ray J & Princess Love’s Split, What Caused…
 3 days ago
09.18.20
10 items
10 Times Jada Pinkett Smith’s Pixie Cut Gave…
 3 days ago
09.18.20
Floyd Mayweather Reportedly Offered A Contract To Fight…
 4 days ago
09.17.20
BFB Da Packman
Bfb Da Packman Reveals He Paid Off His…
 4 days ago
09.17.20
‘Made By Maddie’ Tween Actress Alyssa Cheatham: ‘Black…
 4 days ago
09.17.20
Slim Thug 20th Anniversay
Slim Thug Sides With Kanye West On Owning…
 4 days ago
09.17.20
Cardi B Deads Rumors Her Divorce Is Result…
 4 days ago
09.17.20
50 Cent Inks Deal With Starz To Develop…
 4 days ago
09.16.20
Cardi B Wants Her Divorce From Offset To…
 4 days ago
09.16.20
LeToya Luckett And Tommicus Walker Welcome Their Son…
 5 days ago
09.16.20
Photos
Close