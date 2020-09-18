CLOSE
Ray J & Princess Love’s Split, What Caused The End of ‘Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood’s’ Favorite Couple?

2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards - Arrivals

Source: David Crotty / Getty

Ray J and Princess Love maybe heading to divorce court, but that is not stopping fans from wondering what was the final straw that led to the final decision to end their four-year marriage.

As previously reported, On Monday (Sept. 14) Ray J filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences and is asking for joint custody of their children Melody Love (2-year-old) and Epik Ray (9 months), shocking fans. Adding even further to the confusion is the fact that Ray J’s petition comes just two months after Princess Love, who first sought separation in May, before  dismissing her filing after the pair decided to work things out over the summer.

While the couple feel they may be better apart, a source tells Page Six, that they plan to remain friendly through out their divorce proceedings.

“They tried. They love each other, they love their kids, but they just don’t want to be married to each other,” an insider close to the former couple told the publication. “They’re hoping that it’ll be super friendly.”

As fans recall from the fiery Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood episode, Ray and Princess have a prenup which covered every fathomable situation including cheating, which Princess noted at the time is the only loophole that would leave her with half.

“I have no guarantees that Ray is not going to step out on me,” Princess said on a 2016 episode, “but if he does, you better believe I’m taking half of everything.”

Fortunately, their decision to split is mutual, alleviating any pending drama.

“He wants it to be amicable,” the insider shared. “Both just want to be good parents and move on. They’re relieved.”

Since jumping the broom in 2016, the on-again, off-again couple has endured their fair share of high-profile spats, which included Princess claiming Ray once left her stranded in Las Vegas while she was pregnant—a claim Ray J vehemently denied.

