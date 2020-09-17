CLOSE
Cardi B Deads Rumors Her Divorce Is Result Of Offset Impregnating Another Woman

We still feel like there's something else to this drama but time will tell...

Cardi B

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Cardi B shocked (but didn’t necessarily surprise) the Hip-Hop world when she filed for divorce of her husband of three years, Offset.

With all kinds of rumors flying around from Cardi having caught Offset cheating on her (again) to the Migos rapper having put a bun in another woman’s oven, Cardi has decided to break her silence and address the reason behind the couple’s split with her confidant, vlogger Lovely TI. Speaking for Cardi (kinda), LT deaded rumors that Offset had added a new baby mama to his stable and explained that Cardi and Offset simply grew apart like anyone else who might’ve rushed into a marriage.

Revealing that Cardi told her she was upset about the baby rumors and actually called Offset to confront him about it (he denies it), TI says that “There is no other child. No baby is on the way. That rumor is super false. Cardi is thinking of her child and wants everything to be amicable. She’s evolved over the years and continues to.”

Yeah, Cardi’s really come a long way from her Love & Hip Hop days, that’s for sure. Ultimately she says Cardi B and Offset “grew apart” and they’re “unhappy” in their relationship.

“Things have run their course and she’s just simply ready to move on.”

Sounds about right though the baby rumors are certainly more interesting than a couple just growing apart.

Offset for his part posted this picture to show and prove he’s unbothered by the latest developments in his life.

Grind don’t stop 🛑

Check out Lovely TI’s entire explanation below and let us know your thoughts on the divorce.

Cardi B Deads Rumors Her Divorce Is Result Of Offset Impregnating Another Woman  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

cardi b , Offset

