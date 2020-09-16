CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Cardi B Wants Her Divorce From Offset To Be Drama Free

No financial support needed.

Cardi B and Offset at his Father Of 4 Album Release

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

It seems when it comes to her split from her husband Cardi B just wants channel Spongebob and just head out. She is making it clear she wants to keep things friendly with Offset.

As spotted on TMZ the Bronx bombshell has quickly amended her divorce filings to ensure their separation from her soon to be ex-husband goes smoothly as possible. On Tuesday, September 15 she filed formal paperwork requesting a dissolution of their union. Thankfully the submission asked that they both have joint custody of their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus. Today her legal representatives have revised the ask to allow for the courts to enforce whatever the two agree to so it aligns with her “desire for an amicable resolution.”

This is not the first time the celebrity couple have experienced some rough patches in their relationship. Back in 2018 the Migos rapper crashed her set at Rolling Loud to publicly apologize her in front of the crowd for allegedly stepping out on her. While she seemed unfazed by the gesture she would go on to take him back. The two would go on to purchase a mansion together the following year.

Even though neither of the stars have spoken on the elephant in the room Offset posted to his Instagram yesterday alluding to “business as usual” motto with a caption that read “Grind don’t stop 🛑”.

View this post on Instagram

Grind don’t stop 🛑

A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on

Let’s hope the vibes stay chill.

Photo: Danielle James

Cardi B Wants Her Divorce From Offset To Be Drama Free  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED SEPTEMBER 7)
Actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) wearing Dolce & Gabbana arrives at the World Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Jumanji: The Next Level&apos; held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United
44 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
50 Cent Inks Deal With Starz To Develop…
 4 hours ago
09.16.20
Cardi B Wants Her Divorce From Offset To…
 4 hours ago
09.16.20
LeToya Luckett And Tommicus Walker Welcome Their Son…
 10 hours ago
09.16.20
Netflix ‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Under Investigation For…
 11 hours ago
09.16.20
Apple Unveils New Series 6 Watch, iPad, Fitness+…
 15 hours ago
09.16.20
Jordyn Woods On Making Her Acting Debut In…
 15 hours ago
09.16.20
Lizzo Comes Through For The #PeriodChallenge
 1 day ago
09.16.20
Cardi B Files For Divorce From Offset
 1 day ago
09.15.20
DaBaby Has Proper Response When Asked To Donate…
 1 day ago
09.15.20
15 items
Monica Asks Fans About Her “Goonica” Nickname, Social…
 1 day ago
09.15.20
Vivica A. Fox Set To Join E! Live…
 1 day ago
09.15.20
Violent Police Officer Who Attacked Black Passenger Fired
 1 day ago
09.15.20
Florida Rapper & Father Linked To Murder of…
 2 days ago
09.15.20
Pau Gasol Names Newborn Daughter After Kobe Bryant’s…
 2 days ago
09.15.20
2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Ray J Files For Divorce From Princess Love
 2 days ago
09.14.20
The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Mansion Available For…
 3 days ago
09.14.20
Photos
Close