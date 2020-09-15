CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lizzo Comes Through For The #PeriodChallenge

BET Presents The 51st NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Another day, another social media challenge. This time around, the ladies are using their curves to spell out words. Here’s how. Snap a picture of yourself standing in a side profile. The outline of your butt and legs will for the letter “P”. With the typing feature on Instagram, write “eriod” onto the photo to spell the word period.

That’s the #PeriodChallenge.

Why this became a challenge, I’m not sure. In any case, the size of your bubble is the difference between a slender “P” or a bold-print “P”. For women who are more endowed in the bust area, they’ve  been using their breasts to spell “mood”. Whatever word you decide to spell, the internet has created yet another challenge that has us all occupied.

Today Lizzo joined in on the fun by posting a photo for the #PeriodChallenge. In her Instagram post she wrote, “Everyone has permission to unfollow me bruh omggg 😫 no Facetune hoe ayeeeee”

 

Lizzo is obviously very proud of her bold-print “P”! Some women are posting their natural curves, while others are using editing apps like FaceTune to accentuate their curves. Lala Milan hopped on the challenge with an obviously enhanced rear.

View this post on Instagram

All natural✌🏾

A post shared by LaLa: Free Medicinal Laughter (@lalamilan) on

I’m not sure why, but this challenge has me tickled. I’m interested to see who else joins in over the next couple of days. We haven’t witnessed any men participate, but I’m sure they’re not far behind. This can get can get interesting. What do you think? Are you amused by the “period challenge”?

DON’T MISS…

Black Beauty Editors, Influencers & Entrepreneurs Sound Off On The #PullUpOrShutUpChallenge

Lizzo: ‘I’m Not Working Out To Have Your Ideal Body Type’

 

Lizzo Comes Through For The #PeriodChallenge  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

lizzo

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED SEPTEMBER 7)
Actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) wearing Dolce & Gabbana arrives at the World Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Jumanji: The Next Level&apos; held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United
44 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Lizzo Comes Through For The #PeriodChallenge
 9 hours ago
09.16.20
Cardi B Files For Divorce From Offset
 12 hours ago
09.15.20
DaBaby Has Proper Response When Asked To Donate…
 15 hours ago
09.15.20
15 items
Monica Asks Fans About Her “Goonica” Nickname, Social…
 15 hours ago
09.15.20
Vivica A. Fox Set To Join E! Live…
 16 hours ago
09.15.20
Violent Police Officer Who Attacked Black Passenger Fired
 16 hours ago
09.15.20
Florida Rapper & Father Linked To Murder of…
 1 day ago
09.15.20
Pau Gasol Names Newborn Daughter After Kobe Bryant’s…
 1 day ago
09.15.20
2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Ray J Files For Divorce From Princess Love
 1 day ago
09.14.20
The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Mansion Available For…
 2 days ago
09.14.20
18 items
Legendary Lovefest: Gladys Knight & Patti Labelle’s VERZUZ…
 2 days ago
09.14.20
Naomi Osaka Wins Second U.S. Open Title While…
 2 days ago
09.14.20
25 items
Twitter Kicks Off #MoodChallenge & #PeriodChallenge With Folks…
 3 days ago
09.13.20
Method Man Talks New Roles, Acting Influences &…
 4 days ago
09.12.20
ICYMI: Kansas City Chiefs Fans Boo During Moment…
 5 days ago
09.11.20
Will Smith Reveals Original Aunt Viv, Janet Hubert,…
 5 days ago
09.11.20
Photos
Close