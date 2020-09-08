CLOSE
Joe Exotic Begs For A Pardon, Says He’s Been Violated In Prison

Carole Baskin somewhere laughing her ass off not knowing Trump might let him loose...

Looks like Tiger King‘s Joe Exotic is going for the gusto and officially begging Donald Trump for that long awaited pardon that rednecks and backwood hillbillies have been expecting for a hot minute now.

According to TMZ, the former zoo owner/animal abuser has submitted a 257-page plea to Donald Trump in which he outlines every reason under the sun why he should be granted his freedom even though he was found guilty of not only attempting to have his zoo rival, Carole Baskin murdered, but also for killing multiple tigers in his possession. Hoping for empathy from the most racist and partisan “president” in American history, Joe even supposedly claimed to have been sexually assaulted while in prison.

Joe included a letter he sent to Donald Trump Jr. in his documents, in which he claims, “I have been sexually assaulted by jail staff, beat up and tied in a chair to the point the skin came off my arms.” He goes on to say, “please be my hero … my hands are damaged from the abuse in jail so I’m sorry for the soppy (sic) writing and spelling” and adding this … “#TrumpJr.2024.” We reached out to the prison for comment … so far, no word back.
Joe says he fears he’ll die in prison before his scheduled 2037 release, because his health is compromised because of various medical issues, including anemia and common variable immune deficiency.
Joe submitted various character references, including one from Kerri Walker, whose cousin worked at the zoo. She makes an appeal to Trump, saying Joe got a raw deal, just like Trump did with the “grab-’em-by-the-p***y” tape.
Yeah, the desperation is real.
While we’d dismiss this getting any real consideration in any other year by any other president, we have to admit it’s a very real possibility that Donald Trump would pardon Joe Exotic if for no other reason than to have another “celebrity” out there campaigning on his behalf. We mean, the man did make a case for such a role in his letter.
Joe makes his plea to President Trump, saying, “Allow me to make you proud, to make America proud, to make the world proud. Be my hero please.”
Yeah, Joe Exotic’s getting that pardon, b.

Joe Exotic Begs For A Pardon, Says He's Been Violated In Prison  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

