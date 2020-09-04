CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Silento Facing Assault Charges After Entering Someone’s Home With A Hatchet

2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: DJDM/WENN.com / WENN

According to TMZ, rapper Silento, known for the hit single “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae),” allegedly walked into a home and threatened the homeowners as well as their children while he looked for his girlfriend.

The Georgia rapper is facing felony charges for his alleged actions and law enforcement arrested him last weekend as he entered the residence while waving around a hatchet. After he went into the home, someone screamed for help according to authorities and others tackled him to the ground and disarmed him. Silento’s friends arrived at the residence and told him that he was at the wrong house. They left before police were called.

Police found the rapper and later charged him with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on $250,000 bond. Those aren’t the only charges he’s facing as he was arrested for alleged domestic violence in a separate incident stemming from the assault. He was taken into custody in Santa Ana, California and was later released with a charge of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or coinhabitant.

“Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” went viral in 2015 and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. The video has been viewed more than 1.7 billion times on YouTube.

RELATED: Stop Everything &amp; Watch Anthony Hamilton Do A Hilarious Cover Of Silento’s “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)”

Silento

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED SEPTEMBER 2)
Actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) wearing Dolce & Gabbana arrives at the World Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Jumanji: The Next Level&apos; held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United
43 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals
Silento Facing Assault Charges After Entering Someone’s Home…
 2 hours ago
09.03.20
McDonald’s & Travis Scott Confirm Partnership, Travis Scott…
 11 hours ago
09.03.20
Diddy Teams With Education Guru Steve Perry To…
 11 hours ago
09.03.20
‘The Mandalorian’ To Return To Disney+ Octoebr 30
 12 hours ago
09.03.20
13 items
Steve Nash Named Brooklyn Nets Head Coach
 12 hours ago
09.03.20
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Wife Lauren & 2…
 1 day ago
09.02.20
5 Things To Watch This Labor Day Weekend
 1 day ago
09.02.20
Big Sean Says “IDFWU” Was Never A Naya…
 1 day ago
09.02.20
‘Mulan’ Star Jet Li Remembers Working With Aaliyah:…
 1 day ago
09.02.20
More Fire Pon Di Rain: Chet Hanks Shoots…
 2 days ago
09.02.20
Letitia Wright Posts A Heartbreaking Eulogy For Chadwick…
 2 days ago
09.02.20
Joe Budden Addresses Allegations He Abused Tahiry Jose
 2 days ago
09.02.20
6 items
Teyana Taylor Is Glowing & Growing With Latest…
 2 days ago
09.02.20
From Wine To Gin: Snoop Dogg Introduces Gin…
 2 days ago
09.02.20
Tyler Perry Is Officially A Billionaire
 2 days ago
09.01.20
R. Kelly Almost Got Shanked In Jail According…
 2 days ago
09.01.20
Photos
Close