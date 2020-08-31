CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air Reunion Special Headed To HBO Max

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Source: NBC / Getty

Will Smith and the cast of the 1990s sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel-Air are gearing up for a reunion special.

Scheduled to air this fall, the cast is reuniting to celebrate the show’s 30th anniversary. Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Alfonso Ribeiro will all appear, including series regular DJ Jazzy Jeff.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

This comes on the heels of a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot. This new series will take a dramatic return based on Morgan Cooper’s viral Bel-Air trailer.

HBO Max is also planning a reunion for the cast of Friends and The West Wing.

Source: Variety

See Also: ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ 2020 Reboot Is On The Way

Bel-Air Summer Hoops Collection [Detailed Photos]

11 photos Launch gallery

Bel-Air Summer Hoops Collection [Detailed Photos]

Continue reading Bel-Air Summer Hoops Collection [Detailed Photos]

Bel-Air Summer Hoops Collection [Detailed Photos]

‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air Reunion Special Headed To HBO Max  was originally published on 92q.com

fresh prince of bel-air

More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Kentucky AG Claims New Report On Breonna Taylor…
 3 hours ago
08.31.20
Say All Their Names: Megan The Stallion Honors…
 3 hours ago
08.31.20
Ryan Coogler & Danai Gurira Share Touching Tributes…
 4 hours ago
08.31.20
Anti-Masker In Alaska Calls Walmart Employees Workers For…
 5 hours ago
08.31.20
5 items
KeKe Palmer’s Style Was The Highlight Of The…
 6 hours ago
08.31.20
12 items
#MCM: We’re Dating ‘P-Valley’ Star Tyler Lepley, He…
 7 hours ago
08.31.20
Megan Thee Stallion x Fenty
Megan Thee Stallion Takes Home Best Hip-Hop At…
 9 hours ago
08.31.20
9 items
Social Media Remembers Chadwick Boseman By Sharing His…
 10 hours ago
08.31.20
11 items
Wah Gwaan!: Adele Shares Bantu Knot Festival Look…
 22 hours ago
08.31.20
Former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Masika Kalysha…
 2 days ago
08.29.20
2019 American Music Awards - Press Room
‘Black Panther’ Actor Chadwick Boseman Passes Away At…
 3 days ago
08.29.20
Cops Called On Ex-NFL Star Brandon Marshall For…
 3 days ago
08.29.20
NBA Players Vote To Resume Play, But Games…
 3 days ago
08.28.20
A$AP Rocky Answers 18 Questions From Rihanna On…
 3 days ago
08.28.20
Marques Houston And Miya Dickey Tie The Knot…
 4 days ago
08.27.20
Kanye West Accused Of Ripping Off Black-Owned Company,…
 4 days ago
08.27.20
Photos
Close