CLOSE
Music
HomeMusicLocal Music

Travis Scott Drops ‘The Plan’ From ‘Tenet’ Soundtrack [NEW MUSIC]

New York Knicks v Houston Rockets

Source: Bob Levey / Getty

While Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated Tenet film continues to be in release limbo, Travis Scott has released a new song from the film and the soundtrack. “The Plan,” produced by the film’s composer Ludwig Göransson, is a bass-heavy number with Scott rapping as if he were in a long, spell-bounding trance. Hear it below.

“As we were finishing the musical sound of the film, one of Ludwig’s suggestions was to bring Travis Scott into the mix and show him the film and get his input,” Nolan said in a statement. “Travis watched the film and really connected with it and had a lot of very valuable insights about what we were trying to do. The song he created from Ludwig’s tracks and the way in which we wound up layering his voice into various elements of the soundtrack through the film really became the final piece of this puzzle.”

RELATED: T-Pain Recalls When Travis Scott Fell Asleep On Him During Studio Session

RELATED: Watch: Kanye West Drops “Wash Us In The Blood” Video ft. Travis Scott

Göransson added, “When I watched the movie in its entirety, I started to feel that the end needed a new voice to reflect the culmination of the journey we’ve just experienced.  The first artist that came to mind was Travis Scott.  Conceptually, his artistic voice is very much in step with the sound palette we’d created for ‘Tenet,’ and I felt that he and Chris might almost be kindred spirits when it comes to creating fully realized worlds with music and visuals.  Travis instantly connected with the movie, and his observations of the experience were exactly what Chris was looking for. I sent him the beat and sounds, and he started to work on a song building around that material.  Travis nailed it—he did indeed create the missing piece of the puzzle.”

“The Plan” premiered on Friday night during the NBA on TNT’s coverage of the NBA playoffs, along with a final trailer for the film which stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki.

tenet , Travis Scott

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED AUGUST 4)
Republican Presidential Nominee Herman Cain Speaks At National Press Club
40 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
11 items
Black Women Take Stand On Social Media In…
 20 hours ago
08.21.20
Stevie J Shows Off Massive Tattoo of Faith…
 20 hours ago
08.21.20
Master P Speaks Out About Frustrations With C-Murder,…
 20 hours ago
08.21.20
Megan Thee Stallion - Break The Internet
Roc Nation Announces Megan Thee Stallion Will Hit…
 22 hours ago
08.21.20
Double Standard? ‘Full House’ Actress Lori Loughlin (aka…
 24 hours ago
08.21.20
Kevin and Eniko Hart Will Host Socially Distanced…
 1 day ago
08.21.20
Brandy Says Her Daughter Sy’rai Saved Her From…
 1 day ago
08.21.20
Megan Thee Stallion Tory Lanez composite
Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Tory Lanez Shot Her…
 2 days ago
08.21.20
Black Texas Teen Kaden Bradford Wrongfully Suspended Over…
 2 days ago
08.20.20
Tory Lanez Could Face Felony Charges Over Megan…
 2 days ago
08.20.20
11 items
#FreeSZA: SZA Says Album Delay Due To “Hostile”…
 2 days ago
08.20.20
Tim Norman’s Ex Jennifer Williams Speaks Out On…
 2 days ago
08.20.20
7 Essentials Items Every Black Woman Should Have…
 2 days ago
08.20.20
Pharrell and Jay-Z Dropping New Song This Week,…
 2 days ago
08.20.20
Get Your Ass Up!: The Blackest Moments From…
 3 days ago
08.19.20
12 items
#WAPParty: The Hotties Rejoice As Cardi B &…
 3 days ago
08.20.20
Photos
Close