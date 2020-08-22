Travis Scott Drops ‘The Plan’ From ‘Tenet’ Soundtrack [NEW MUSIC]

While Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated Tenet film continues to be in release limbo, Travis Scott has released a new song from the film and the soundtrack. “The Plan,” produced by the film’s composer Ludwig Göransson, is a bass-heavy number with Scott rapping as if he were in a long, spell-bounding trance. Hear it below.

“As we were finishing the musical sound of the film, one of Ludwig’s suggestions was to bring Travis Scott into the mix and show him the film and get his input,” Nolan said in a statement. “Travis watched the film and really connected with it and had a lot of very valuable insights about what we were trying to do. The song he created from Ludwig’s tracks and the way in which we wound up layering his voice into various elements of the soundtrack through the film really became the final piece of this puzzle.”

Göransson added, “When I watched the movie in its entirety, I started to feel that the end needed a new voice to reflect the culmination of the journey we’ve just experienced. The first artist that came to mind was Travis Scott. Conceptually, his artistic voice is very much in step with the sound palette we’d created for ‘Tenet,’ and I felt that he and Chris might almost be kindred spirits when it comes to creating fully realized worlds with music and visuals. Travis instantly connected with the movie, and his observations of the experience were exactly what Chris was looking for. I sent him the beat and sounds, and he started to work on a song building around that material. Travis nailed it—he did indeed create the missing piece of the puzzle.”

“The Plan” premiered on Friday night during the NBA on TNT’s coverage of the NBA playoffs, along with a final trailer for the film which stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki.

