H-Town
HomeH-Town

Tropical Depressions Laura & Marco: Here’s What We Know So Far

Evolution of a cyclone

Source: QAI Publishing / Getty

You see the image above? That’s how a hurricane system typically looks after it forms in the Atlantic and then circulates to the Gulf of Mexico.

Now with a pair of tropical disturbances in the Gulf, we have a bit of weather history. Named Laura and Marco, the 13th and 14th disturbances of the season are the first to ever form at the exact same time in the Gulf of Mexico.

Current projections have Marco officially being named a hurricane around Monday (August 24) and then most likely landfall would be made on Tuesday (August 25). Laura would be a Category 1 hurricane by August 26, and pushing close towards the Mississippi River and pushing it towards the Texas/Louisiana border. The potential impact for Laura arrives around Thursday (August 27) and Friday (August 28). At the moment, expect plenty of rain on Monday and Tuesday.

So what should you do? Follow all hurricane preparedness measures. The path and severity of Marco and Laura are unclear but it is more than likely that Texas is expecting to be impacted.

    • Add new supplies to your preparation kit.
      • Water, batteries, flashlights and first aid kits are common in hurricane preparedness kits but in the midst of COVID-19, get extra masks, hand sanitizer and soap.
    • Stay locked in to local newscasts. We’ll be giving you the latest information on storms and what to do as well as high-water areas should things get severe.

RELATED: How To Create A Hurricane Survival Pack

RELATED: How To Prepare & Stay Safe For A Hurricane

hurricane season , tropical depression laura , tropical depression marco

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED AUGUST 4)
Republican Presidential Nominee Herman Cain Speaks At National Press Club
40 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
11 items
Black Women Take Stand On Social Media In…
 7 hours ago
08.21.20
Stevie J Shows Off Massive Tattoo of Faith…
 7 hours ago
08.21.20
Master P Speaks Out About Frustrations With C-Murder,…
 7 hours ago
08.21.20
Megan Thee Stallion - Break The Internet
Roc Nation Announces Megan Thee Stallion Will Hit…
 9 hours ago
08.21.20
Double Standard? ‘Full House’ Actress Lori Loughlin (aka…
 11 hours ago
08.21.20
Kevin and Eniko Hart Will Host Socially Distanced…
 16 hours ago
08.21.20
Brandy Says Her Daughter Sy’rai Saved Her From…
 19 hours ago
08.21.20
Megan Thee Stallion Tory Lanez composite
Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Tory Lanez Shot Her…
 1 day ago
08.21.20
Black Texas Teen Kaden Bradford Wrongfully Suspended Over…
 1 day ago
08.20.20
Tory Lanez Could Face Felony Charges Over Megan…
 1 day ago
08.20.20
11 items
#FreeSZA: SZA Says Album Delay Due To “Hostile”…
 1 day ago
08.20.20
Tim Norman’s Ex Jennifer Williams Speaks Out On…
 2 days ago
08.20.20
7 Essentials Items Every Black Woman Should Have…
 2 days ago
08.20.20
Pharrell and Jay-Z Dropping New Song This Week,…
 2 days ago
08.20.20
Get Your Ass Up!: The Blackest Moments From…
 2 days ago
08.19.20
12 items
#WAPParty: The Hotties Rejoice As Cardi B &…
 2 days ago
08.20.20
Photos
Close