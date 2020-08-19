CLOSE
Master P Is Here For Kim Kardashian Joining The Fight To Free C-Murder But Warns Her: “This Not Gon’ Be Easy”

Louisiana is a different beast.

Master P has been part of the fight to free his brother Corey Miller aka C-Murder for years and now, he feels its a blessing to have Kim Kardashian‘s support. However, he has a warning for those now offering support: Louisiana isn’t like other states.

“My whole thing is on getting my brother home, so whatever anybody do to spark that plug, I appreciate it.” P told TMZ. “But like I said, Louisiana is not the same like all the rest of these places. I know Kim Kardashian and all these other people are coming to the table, I appreciate it.”

He added, “It’s a blessing that people are understanding my brother is innocent, he should have been free. Even with Monica coming forward, I know she’s getting out of a relationship or divorced so I’m happy people are coming out for him and standing up, whatever they can do and I hope it’s for the right reasons. Cause Lousiana is serious. We’ve spent millions of dollars throughout all these years and this place has a lot of corruption. Hopefully a bunch of celebrities, Kim K — her celebrity status now and, this not gon’ be easy.”

Miller has been jailed in the Louisiana State Penitentiary for more than a decade after he was convicted of second-degree murder in the 2002 death of 16-year-old Steve Thomas inside of a Harvey, Louisiana nightclub. Following the airing of No Limit docuseries No Limit Chronicles, a new call has arisen for his conviction to be overturned and Kardashian was among many who called for Miller to be free.

Over the past few years, P and the Miller family have gone to extreme lengths in order to not only raise awareness for the case but have appealed to everyone from President Obama, a planned hunger strike, protests outside of the prison and more. Eyewitnesses in the case have since recanted testimony, DNA evidence doesn’t match up according to Miller’s lawyers and jurors were allegedly pressured to vote guilty.

Kardashian has developed a good track record for freeing those incarcerated on unjust sentences. In 2018, she helped first-time offender Alice Marie Johnson have her life-sentenced commuted by Donald Trump and advocated for the release of Cyntoia Brown in Tennessee.

