Gucci Mane, Keyshia Kao’ir Expecting First Child Together

62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

Source: David Crotty / Getty

Almost three years after they walked down the aisle in a lavish television ceremony, Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir revealed they’re bringing a bundle of joy into the world.

Gucci and Keyshia shared matching photos on social media Friday night (August 14), showing off Kao’ir’s growing baby bump.

“My beautiful wife is pregnant,” Gucci wrote. “Life is good.”

Keyshia countered with something that Gucci would probably say on a record.

“I ain’t athletic but on @gucci1017 D I did gymnastics,” she wrote.

In videos shared on her Instagram story, Keyshia showed off a large arrangement with the name Sade but its unclear whether that was a hint at the child’s name or gender.

The child would be the fourth for Kao’ir as she has a son and two daughters from previous relationships while Gucci has a son from a prior relationship. He wrote about learning he was a father in his 2017 autobiography, claiming that he hadn’t known about the child until he was more than a year old.

“I know what you’re thinking. What son? Truth is I didn’t know him all that well either. I’d only learned I had a child a year before. He was already 10 months old,” he wrote. “A girl I used to see had a baby and people were saying it looked like me. I hadn’t even known she was pregnant. I reached out and asked her if it was mine. She was unsure. I took a blood test and sure enough, I was the father of the little boy.”

Congrats to the Wopsters!

gucci mane , Keyshia Ka’oir

