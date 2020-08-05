CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Reels: Meet The New Instagram Feature That Rivals TikTok

Instagram Reels

Source: @ACThePlug / Radio One Digital

As TikTok‘s future remains in limbo, Instagram announced on Wednesday (August 5) the launch of its latest feature for its more than one billion+ user base: Reels.

Rolling out in over 50 countries including the U.S., India, Brazil, France, Germany, the U.K. and others, Reels’ major focus is geared towards content creators rather than everyday users. It will allow users to create 15-second videos using editing tools that are embedded within IG’s camera, include music from a giant library of songs (see the library of songs made available in your IG stories) and it differs from TikTok thanks to IG’s augmented reality effects.

If you want to find your Reel, it will live in a dedicated space within the Explore tab called the Stage. What may be Reels initial detriment is that unlike TikTok, Instagram doesn’t have a “share” button.

Are you going to be hoping on Reels? Let us know!

RELATED: Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Lil Yachty &amp; More Rally To Save TikTok

RELATED: Breland Breaks Down How He’s Social Distancing, TikTok Love, Playlist Faves &amp; More [EXCLUSIVE]

Reels: Meet The New Instagram Feature That Rivals TikTok  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Instagram , reels , tiktok

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED AUGUST 4)
Republican Presidential Nominee Herman Cain Speaks At National Press Club
40 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Hawks vs Nets After Party
Takeoff Sued By Woman Who Alleges He Sexually…
 27 mins ago
08.05.20
Diddy’s Son King Combs Injured In Ferrari Crash…
 2 hours ago
08.05.20
Megan Thee Stallion x Fenty
Megan Thee Stallion Hopes To Release Her Debut…
 2 hours ago
08.05.20
Reels: Meet The New Instagram Feature That Rivals…
 3 hours ago
08.05.20
“We Paid” Rapper 42 Dugg Arrested For Fleeing…
 5 hours ago
08.05.20
Tiffany Haddish Confirms She & Common Are Dating:…
 7 hours ago
08.05.20
No Face No Case Announcement Party
Zonnique Confirms She’s Pregnant With Her First Child
 14 hours ago
08.04.20
Rihanna Is The Next Cover For ‘Harper’s Bazaar’
 20 hours ago
08.04.20
Tory Lanez Will Not Be Deported Despite Fans…
 23 hours ago
08.04.20
Toni Braxton Shares That She Uses This Sex…
 23 hours ago
08.04.20
Jonathan Isaac Tears ACL Days After Standing For…
 24 hours ago
08.04.20
Peter Thomas Shares Details About Testing Positive For…
 1 day ago
08.05.20
Evelyn Lozada Talks About Being Catfished Multiple Times…
 1 day ago
08.04.20
Jay-Z Releases Three Rare Songs On TIDAL [LISTEN]
 1 day ago
08.04.20
Man Loses His Penis Due To Infection, Now…
 1 day ago
08.04.20
Colorado Police Apologize After Handcuffing Black Girls In…
 1 day ago
08.04.20
Photos
Close