As TikTok‘s future remains in limbo, Instagram announced on Wednesday (August 5) the launch of its latest feature for its more than one billion+ user base: Reels.

Rolling out in over 50 countries including the U.S., India, Brazil, France, Germany, the U.K. and others, Reels’ major focus is geared towards content creators rather than everyday users. It will allow users to create 15-second videos using editing tools that are embedded within IG’s camera, include music from a giant library of songs (see the library of songs made available in your IG stories) and it differs from TikTok thanks to IG’s augmented reality effects.

If you want to find your Reel, it will live in a dedicated space within the Explore tab called the Stage. What may be Reels initial detriment is that unlike TikTok, Instagram doesn’t have a “share” button.

Are you going to be hoping on Reels? Let us know!

Hellooooo, Reels 🙌 Introducing a new way to create and discover short, entertaining videos on Instagram. Reels is rolling out today to more than 50 countries around the world. 🤳🤩🎥✨😂👀💯https://t.co/RfXDhYawSF pic.twitter.com/FjSGSpSGpn — Instagram (@instagram) August 5, 2020

RELATED: Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Lil Yachty & More Rally To Save TikTok

RELATED: Breland Breaks Down How He’s Social Distancing, TikTok Love, Playlist Faves & More [EXCLUSIVE]

Reels: Meet The New Instagram Feature That Rivals TikTok was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: