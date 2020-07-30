CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Megan Thee Stallion Receives Overwhelming Support From Beyoncé, Rihanna & Lizzo

"Unbreakable."-Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion x Fenty

Source: @theestallion / Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion may be working hard at tightening her circle, but a few high profile celebrities including Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Lizzo have stepped up to show support.

On Wednesday (Jul 29), the “Girls in the Hood” rapper took to Instagram to share some of the love she has been receiving from the industry’s leading ladies. From flowers to cards and candy, Megan Thee Stallion was definitely feeling the love and more sure to take some time to let them and her fans know. Starting off the love on her own, Meg posted a picture of herself with a notebook before adding a second picture that featured three Post-it notes with three specific tasks that included “Pray”, “Take care of skin” and “write music.”

View this post on Instagram

✅✅✅

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

Seeing the positive outlook Rihanna was the first to reach out to the FENTY ambassador sending her flowers with a heartfelt card that read:

“Wishing you a full and speedy recovery, Meg! Just know you have a whole crew over here sending good vibes your way.”

View this post on Instagram

Love y’all @savagexfenty @badgalriri 💙

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

Next up spreading the love was fellow H-town representative and entertainment icon, Beyonce, who blessed her “Savage” collaborator with a beautiful bouquet of what appears to be African Orchids and Aerangis, along with a card showing her love and support, in addition to celebrating the announcement of the two’s single selling more than 3 million records worldwide.

View this post on Instagram

💿💿💿 thank y’all

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

Not one to be outdone, Lizzo also took some time out to show her friend some love, sending the “Cash Sh*t” rapper her favorites including Lucas candies and more, which Meg gleefully showed via her Instagram story, adding the caption, “Lizzo I f*cking love you.”

The outpouring of love comes one week after Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram live to share an emotional and tearful update about her health. As previously reported, Tory Lanez allegedly shot Meg following a dispute in LA. Without naming the shooter, Meg revealed via her live last week, that she was hit in both feet and required surgery.

“It’s a lot of fake reports out there, but I was actually shot in both feet and thank God the bullets touch bones, or break tendons because where the bullets hit at they missed everything but they are in there,” Megan said. “It’s not that I was protecting anybody, I just wasn’t ready to speak, that’s not something you just get on the Internet and talk about. That’s a lot of yall’s muthaf*ckin’ problem, ya’ll take your whole life to Instagram and Twitter and make it a whole diary and that’s not me.”

During the short video, the hot girl became emotional talking about her last year of fame without her mother and father to help her navigate through the foreign waters of the entertainment industry, revealing that her inability to have her family around led to her overcompensating with a large social circle.

“It’s really hard because I’m doing all of this without my dad and my mom,” Megan said, fighting back tears. “My mom was my best friend and I’m still not over losing her, so when ya’ll see me with all of my friends and all of those people around me, it was to try to fill that void of missing my parents and I see now that I have to do better at protecting myself and my peace.”

Staying true to her word, the “Realer” rapper has since taken steps to remain positive, posting her motivational efforts to Instagram, where she posted a pic of herself in a Savage lace teddy, a diamond watch and a diamond necklace that reads “Hot girl” worth $425,000, along with the caption, “Unbreakable.”

View this post on Instagram

Unbreakable 💜

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

Megan Thee Stallion Receives Overwhelming Support From Beyoncé, Rihanna & Lizzo  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Beyonce , lizzo , megan thee stallion , Rihanna

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion Receives Overwhelming Support From Beyoncé,…
 4 hours ago
07.30.20
J. Cole Gets An Assist For Master P…
 6 hours ago
07.30.20
Snoop Dogg MCC
Snoop Dogg Doesn’t Have Eminem In His Top…
 7 hours ago
07.30.20
Petition Calling For The Deportation of Tory Lanez…
 7 hours ago
07.30.20
Tyga Launches New Virtual Restaurant, ‘Tyga Bites’ To…
 24 hours ago
07.29.20
15 items
Alien DNA: Who Is Houston Dr. Stella Immanuel?
 1 day ago
07.29.20
3 items
Malik B Of The Roots Has Passed Away…
 1 day ago
07.30.20
10 items
SMH: Jess Hilarious Drops Awful Reenactment of Megan…
 1 day ago
07.29.20
Black Teens Less Likely To Get Treatment For…
 1 day ago
07.29.20
UPN Prime Time 2002-2003 Upfront Party
Black AF: Netflix Adding ‘Girlfriends,’ ‘Moesha,’ ‘Sister, Sister,’…
 1 day ago
07.29.20
10 items
T.I. Suggests Gucci Mane & Jeezy End Their…
 1 day ago
07.29.20
He’s Still Running: Kanye West Hiring More Campaign…
 1 day ago
07.29.20
Finally: Bobby Shmurda To Face Parole Board In…
 2 days ago
07.28.20
9 items
The Black Beauties On ‘P-Valley’ Are Hair Goals…
 2 days ago
07.28.20
Who Will Win: 2 Chainz To Battle Rick…
 2 days ago
07.28.20
Milano Responds To Meek Mill’s Public Post About…
 2 days ago
07.28.20
Photos
Close