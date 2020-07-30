Tank Dog Salute! Check Out Some Dude’s No Limit Records Playlist [Listen]

Listen below and let us know what songs we should add!

Radio One Exclusives
| 07.30.20
Dismiss
THE SOURCE HIP-HOP MUSIC AWARDS

Source: Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty

Established in 1991, No Limit records went on to become a powerhouse in Hip-Hop. Led by its founder Percy “Master P” Miller and his brother’s Slikk The Shocker and C-Murder, the label made stars out of artists including Mia X and Mystikal. It also became a home for rapper Snoop Dogg after his stint (and beef) with Death Row Records. What No Limit did for the south along with Atlanta and Houston was make it a recognized regional powerhouse.

One of the most underrated pieces in the history of No Limit was bringing artists together. One of the geniuses of Master P was compilation albums such as “West Coast Bad Boyz” and “Down South Hustlers: Bouncin’ and Swingin.” These albums were album connect No Limit artists with major acts in the south and west coast such as UGK, E-40, and Westside Connection. On Wednesday, July 29th, BET will air a five-part docuseries recounting the journey of one of the biggest independent labels in music history.

To get you ready we asked people about their favorite No Limit songs, gathered them, and created one massive playlist to listen and reminisce. Listen below and let us know what songs we should add!

 

Listen To Some Dude… on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts!

RELATED: No Limit Noodles: Master P Is Launching His Own Ramen Company

RELATED: Voices: Master P Gets Ready For “I Got The Hook Up 2” & Talks Nipsey Hussle & Zion Williamson

RELATED: Make ‘Em Say Unghhh: Master P Announces Mega-Deal With Lionsgate Studios To Produce Biopic

Tank Dog Salute! Check Out Some Dude’s No Limit Records Playlist [Listen]  was originally published on kysdc.com

master p , no limit records

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Snoop Dogg MCC
Snoop Dogg Doesn’t Have Eminem In His Top…
 27 mins ago
07.30.20
Petition Calling For The Deportation of Tory Lanez…
 52 mins ago
07.30.20
Tyga Launches New Virtual Restaurant, ‘Tyga Bites’ To…
 17 hours ago
07.29.20
15 items
Alien DNA: Who Is Houston Dr. Stella Immanuel?
 19 hours ago
07.29.20
10 items
SMH: Jess Hilarious Drops Awful Reenactment of Megan…
 22 hours ago
07.29.20
Black Teens Less Likely To Get Treatment For…
 23 hours ago
07.29.20
UPN Prime Time 2002-2003 Upfront Party
Black AF: Netflix Adding ‘Girlfriends,’ ‘Moesha,’ ‘Sister, Sister,’…
 23 hours ago
07.29.20
10 items
T.I. Suggests Gucci Mane & Jeezy End Their…
 1 day ago
07.29.20
He’s Still Running: Kanye West Hiring More Campaign…
 1 day ago
07.29.20
Finally: Bobby Shmurda To Face Parole Board In…
 2 days ago
07.28.20
9 items
The Black Beauties On ‘P-Valley’ Are Hair Goals…
 2 days ago
07.28.20
Who Will Win: 2 Chainz To Battle Rick…
 2 days ago
07.28.20
Milano Responds To Meek Mill’s Public Post About…
 2 days ago
07.28.20
9-Year-Old Florida Girl Youngest Resident To Die From…
 2 days ago
07.28.20
Dr. Dre Takes A Knee With Colin Kaepernick…
 2 days ago
07.28.20
4 items
Happy Birthday Soulja Boy! 4 Of His Most…
 2 days ago
07.28.20
Photos
Close