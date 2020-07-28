CLOSE
9-Year-Old Florida Girl Youngest Resident To Die From COVID-19

Kimora “Kimmie” Lynum, a 9-year-old Florida girl who succumbed to the coronavirus, became the youngest resident to die from the ongoing pandemic.

The young girl who had so much more life to live died on July 18 and was from Putnam County, according to the Florida Department of Health records obtained by CNN.

“She was always happy and made everybody happy. She was phenomenal,” said Cain, who’s also her cousin.

Kimmie’s mother said that the child had no pre-existing conditions and is unaware of where she could have contracted the virus. According to family members, she also stayed indoors at the onslaught of the pandemic and did not attend school or summer camps as instructed by health officials.

Her family said they took her to a local hospital for treatment but she was sent home. Kimmie then collapsed a short time later and died from heart failure.

Kimmie is unfortunately the fifth minor to die from the pandemic in the state, including an 11-year-old from Miami-Dade County, an 11-year-old from Broward County, a 16-year-old from Lee County and a 17-year-old in Pasco County.

By July 24, the number of children 17 and under who had tested positive for the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic was 31,150.

The number of children who require hospitalization has also jumped, according to public health records. As of July 16, 246 children had been hospitalized with coronavirus. By July 24, that number jumped to 303. Prior to July 16, the number was 23,170. The state also has the second-highest number of cases in the country behind California. Both states have surpassed New York, which was formerly hailed as the epicenter of the pandemic.

In Florida, many have pointed to the onslaught of conservative leaders who have refused to accept the reality of the pandemic.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

