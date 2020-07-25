CLOSE
Regis Philbin, Legendary TV Host, Passes Away At 88

Regis Philbin, the beloved television host who hosted Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire has passed away. He was 88.

The beloved Phiblin’s death was first reported by PEOPLE.

“We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday,” the family shared in a statement.

The statement continued, “His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.”

Philbin’s career took off in 1988 when he became the host of Live! with Kathie Lee Gifford until 2001. The show transitioned to Live! with Regis and Kelly when Kelly Ripa replaced Gifford. Regis stayed on the show until 2011, when he retired. (He was replaced by Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan who then departed for Good Morning America and Ryan Seacrest replaced him in 2017.)

Philbin also served as the original host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire from 1999 to 2002.

He dealt with various health ailments throughout his career. In 2007 he had triple bypass surgery due to plaque in his arteries. Two years later, he had hip replacement.

Philbin is survived by his daughters J.J., Amy and Joanna Philbin.

