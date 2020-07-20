CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Americans Are Barred From Visiting The Bahamas Due To Rising COVID-19 Cases

Aight we gonna head out.

Bahamas Travel Destination

Source: Afton Almaraz / Getty

The United States is regressing when it comes to the pandemic and other territories have taken notice. One popular travel destination has turned its’ back on our tourist dollars.

USA Today is reporting that The Bahamas is closing their doors to Americans. According to the feature the Caribbean island will no longer be accepting visits from several countries. Prime Minister Hubert Minnis confirmed the closure on Sunday, July 19 via a formal press release.

“According to the World Health Organization, the world is approaching 19 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, including nearly 600,000 deaths. The highest number of confirmed cases is in the Americas, with approximately 7.3 million cases” it read. “The number of deaths and confirmed cases continue to rise, with the pandemic much worse in some countries and areas of the world, including countries frequented by Bahamians”.

Minnis went to detail his action plan. “The series of measures to address the current increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases are as follows: International commercial flights and commercial vessels carrying passengers will not be permitted to enter our borders, except for commercial flights from Canada, the United Kingdom, and the European Union. This will come into effect as of Wednesday the 22nd of July 2020 at midnight”.

The move is in direct response to the resurgence of confirmed cases in the United States. Additionally Florida, which is only 50 miles from The Bahamas, is losing the battle to combat infections. Last week The Sunshine State had 12,478 new COVID-19 patients making it the biggest hotbed for the virus.

Photo: Getty

Americans Are Barred From Visiting The Bahamas Due To Rising COVID-19 Cases  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

bahamas , covid-19

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
The Kardashians Are Allegedly “Upset & Concerned” Following…
 2 hours ago
07.20.20
Americans Are Barred From Visiting The Bahamas Due…
 5 hours ago
07.20.20
10 items
Happy Birthday Omar Epps! Celebrating Omar Then And…
 6 hours ago
07.20.20
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 12, 2020
Nicki Minaj Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her First…
 9 hours ago
07.20.20
Cardi B Isn’t Here For All The Hate…
 1 day ago
07.19.20
Music and Entertainment Conference in Philadelphia - March 16, 2008
Mike Jones Says He Has The ‘281-330-8004’ Number…
 2 days ago
07.18.20
MC Lyte, Yo-Yo & Remy Ma Featured In…
 2 days ago
07.18.20
15th Annual Trevor Project Benefit - Arrivals
Big Sean Remembers Naya Rivera: “I’m Still Grieving…
 2 days ago
07.18.20
Madden 21 Will Remove Washington Team’s Nickname &…
 2 days ago
07.18.20
August Alsina Performs At Indigo At The O2 London
August Alsina Detangles Jada Pinkett Smith Drama: “Nobody…
 3 days ago
07.17.20
‘I May Destroy You’ Forced Me To Confront…
 3 days ago
07.17.20
Mo’Nique Discrimination Lawsuit Against Netflix Moving Forward
 3 days ago
07.17.20
Stalker Problems: A$AP Rocky Seeks Restraining Order Against…
 3 days ago
07.17.20
15 items
Prayers Up: Social Media Rallies Around Tamar Braxton…
 3 days ago
07.17.20
Tory Lanez
Report: Tory Lanez Allegedly Shot Megan Thee Stallion…
 4 days ago
07.17.20
Dreamville President Announces J. Cole Is Not Dropping…
 4 days ago
07.16.20
Photos
Close