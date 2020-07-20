CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Fort Bend County Launches COVID-19 Rental, Mortgage Assistance Program

Coronavirus Relief

Source: Brandon Caldwell / Radio One Digital

Live in Fort Bend County and need help paying for housing or utilities? Federal funding may be able to assist.

Phase 2 of the county’s relief program went live at 8 a.m. on Monday (July 20).

The county said in a statement, “Fort Bend County has approved $19.5 million in funding from the federal CARES Act to support our residents, which will help eligible citizens pay their rent, mortgage and utilities from June 2020 through November 2020. The County allocated an additional $2 million for utility assistance. ”

Phase 2 applications are being accepted for Rental, Mortgage and Utility Assistance from today (July 20) until July 31 or until the funds are used up.

You can apply HERE or call 281-238-CARE (281-238-2273).

In order to qualify for rental and mortgage assistance, you must be

  • A Fort Bend County resident
  • Your pre-COVID-19 household income less than 80% of the area’s average median income.
  • Unable to pay rent after April 1, 2020
  • Inability to pay due to employment loss/reduction or loss of income due to the economic impact of COVID-19.
  • Not received rental assistance from any other source for the same period of time as requested from this program.
  • Your landlord or the mortgage company must agree to participate in the program.
  • You have the following documents:
    • A completed application
    • Photo ID
    • Most recent utility bill
    • A Valid lease or mortgage statement.
    • Most recent pay stub
    • TWC statement of benefits received
    • Certification of income loss
  • Late notice or eviction notice (if applicable)

RELATED: Uber Launches “No Mask, No Ride” Campaign Due To Rising COVID-19 Numbers

RELATED: Study: Men Twice As Likely To Die From Coronavirus Than Women

coronavirus

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 12, 2020
Nicki Minaj Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her First…
 5 hours ago
07.20.20
Cardi B Isn’t Here For All The Hate…
 1 day ago
07.19.20
Music and Entertainment Conference in Philadelphia - March 16, 2008
Mike Jones Says He Has The ‘281-330-8004’ Number…
 2 days ago
07.18.20
MC Lyte, Yo-Yo & Remy Ma Featured In…
 2 days ago
07.18.20
15th Annual Trevor Project Benefit - Arrivals
Big Sean Remembers Naya Rivera: “I’m Still Grieving…
 2 days ago
07.18.20
Madden 21 Will Remove Washington Team’s Nickname &…
 2 days ago
07.18.20
August Alsina Performs At Indigo At The O2 London
August Alsina Detangles Jada Pinkett Smith Drama: “Nobody…
 3 days ago
07.17.20
‘I May Destroy You’ Forced Me To Confront…
 3 days ago
07.17.20
Mo’Nique Discrimination Lawsuit Against Netflix Moving Forward
 3 days ago
07.17.20
Stalker Problems: A$AP Rocky Seeks Restraining Order Against…
 3 days ago
07.17.20
15 items
Prayers Up: Social Media Rallies Around Tamar Braxton…
 3 days ago
07.17.20
Tory Lanez
Report: Tory Lanez Allegedly Shot Megan Thee Stallion…
 4 days ago
07.17.20
Dreamville President Announces J. Cole Is Not Dropping…
 4 days ago
07.16.20
Study Shows Black Businesses Had a Harder Time…
 4 days ago
07.16.20
Kanye West Officially Listed On The Ballot In…
 4 days ago
07.16.20
Quavo And Saweetie Show Off Their Flirtatious Sides…
 4 days ago
07.17.20
Photos
Close