Fort Bend County Launches COVID-19 Rental, Mortgage Assistance Program

Live in Fort Bend County and need help paying for housing or utilities? Federal funding may be able to assist.

Phase 2 of the county’s relief program went live at 8 a.m. on Monday (July 20).

The county said in a statement, “Fort Bend County has approved $19.5 million in funding from the federal CARES Act to support our residents, which will help eligible citizens pay their rent, mortgage and utilities from June 2020 through November 2020. The County allocated an additional $2 million for utility assistance. ”

Phase 2 applications are being accepted for Rental, Mortgage and Utility Assistance from today (July 20) until July 31 or until the funds are used up.

You can apply HERE or call 281-238-CARE (281-238-2273).

In order to qualify for rental and mortgage assistance, you must be

A Fort Bend County resident

Your pre-COVID-19 household income less than 80% of the area’s average median income.

Unable to pay rent after April 1, 2020

Inability to pay due to employment loss/reduction or loss of income due to the economic impact of COVID-19.

Not received rental assistance from any other source for the same period of time as requested from this program.

Your landlord or the mortgage company must agree to participate in the program.

You have the following documents: A completed application Photo ID Most recent utility bill A Valid lease or mortgage statement. Most recent pay stub TWC statement of benefits received Certification of income loss

Late notice or eviction notice (if applicable)

The online application for the COVID-19 Rental, Mortgage and Public Services Assistance Program Phase 2 will be available JULY 20TH, 2020!!!! 👇👇👇

💻 https://t.co/Q94CwD93wf

☎️ 281-238-CARE (2273) pic.twitter.com/lq4jsK0ERF — Fort Bend County Social Services (@FBC_SS) July 17, 2020

La solicitud en línea para el Programa COVID-19 de Renta, Hipoteca y Asistencia de Servicios Públicos Fase 2 estará disponible JULIO 20, 2020!!! 👇👇👇

💻 https://t.co/Q94CwD93wf

☎️ 281-238-CARE (2273) pic.twitter.com/dVw6zXGwNo — Fort Bend County Social Services (@FBC_SS) July 17, 2020

