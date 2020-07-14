CLOSE
Rihanna To Launch ‘Fenty Skin’ on July 31st

I really wish Rihanna would leave my wallet alone. Seriously.

The musician, actress, designer and beauty entrepreneur is adding skincare to her empire. Fenty Skin will launch on July 31st and I am completely excited! Rihanna has proven to be business savvy by creating products that are inclusive to all people. She changed the game with Fenty Beauty by incorporating a wide spectrum of shades that could potentially reach all complexions. She turned it up a notch with Savage X Fenty by including various body types during her runway shows. We already know about her musical contributions. Sis has sold over 250 million records and singles, making her one of the best-selling artists of all time. Now she’s coming for the skincare industry.

In a little over 2 weeks, Fenty fans will be able to add the brand to their skincare regimen. For now, you can sign up via the website and get early access of July 29th. I can’t say that I didn’t expect the mogul to tap into skincare. Back in March of 2019, Rih filed a trademark of the brand name, hinting towards a new venture.

In her May 2020 interview with British Vogue, Rihanna let the readers know a skin care brand is on the horizon “Skincare, it’s the truth. It either works or it doesn’t. There’s nowhere to hide,” she said. Although we don’t know what products to expect, according to Page Six, Rihanna’s trademark filing will include, “medicated and non-medicated skincare, soap, body care and personal care products (excluding color cosmetics, perfume and other fragrance-only products), and related accessories such as kits, tools and applicators.”

I will be on the frontlines, ready to purchase a few Fenty Skin products. What about you? Will you be adding the brand to your skincare regimen?

