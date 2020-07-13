CLOSE
Ex-NFLer Gets Checked After Questioning Jill Scott’s Sex Appeal

The Philadelphia songstress has been fine since she burst onto the scene so we're not sure what homie didn't get.

2018 Essence Festival - Day 1

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Kyle Queiro, a professional football player who once played for the Dallas Cowboys, stepped in it last week after loudly and incorrectly questioning the sex appeal of Jill Scott. Queiro has since deleted his tweets and issued an apology but the Philadelphia songstress did have a slight response.

Queiro, 25 and a native of New Jersey, put together a goofy-ass set of tweets questioning Scott, who has been regarded as one of the most beautiful women in R&B since breaking out in the 1990s.

“People are attracted to JILL SCOTT!?” read the first of the tweets, which swiftly got him gathered by the back of his neck.

Querio responded to the collection happening on his timeline with, “So it’s an energy thing. Got it,” once more missing the point and the reality that there are men and women who find Scott desirable, ALTHOUGH that shouldn’t be the point of focus about her as she’s a whole ass human being.

Mans tried it once more with one other tweet writing, “& by no means is she ugly. But y’all really sexually [aroused] by her huh?”

Yeah. Like we said, goofy.

Scott caught wind of her name trending as Twitter formed up like the 15-car Voltron and got Queiro out of here. His apology, while well-worded, was another case of too little and way too late.

“First and foremost, I would like to apologize to Miss Jill Scott,” Querio said. “The topic of your beauty should not have been shared over social media for public discourse.. There’s truly no excuses or explanations to be made. My comments were distasteful and unbecoming of a Black man to speak negatively of a Black woman under any circumstance.”

Scott decided to ignore Queiro’s inquiry and apology and instead used her platform to shout out the names of Black women who were unjustly slain.

“Wait…I’m was trending again??? Ok then-JUSTICE for Breonna Taylor!!! Justice for

Oluwatoyin Salau!!!! Justice for Sandra Bland!!!!! Loving ourselves and each other is respectful and uplifting; supportive. EYES ON THE PRIZE, LOVE VILLAGE, EYES ON THE PRIZE,” Scott shared.

We’re guessing Queiro never saw “THAT VIDEO” of Jill Scott, which had the entire world in the palm of her loving hands.

Photo: Getty

Ex-NFLer Gets Checked After Questioning Jill Scott’s Sex Appeal  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

