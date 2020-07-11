What Songs Would You Add To The “Entanglement” Playlist? [Listen]

CLOSE
The most anticipated Red Table Talk featuring Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith has been released and for the most part, all the questions surrounding their relationship have been answered. Pinkett-Smith told the world that she got into an “entanglement” (relationship) with singer August Alsina while separated from Will and she just “wanted to feel good. One of the definitions of entanglement read “a complicated or compromising relationship or situation” and it seems to be the word to best describe the interconnection with the two.

Now while we will never get the full story of what happened between Jada, Will and August (nor is it our business, to be honest) we couldn’t help but think of some of the most perfect songs to describe entanglements, situationships or any relationship that might lead one of the involved partners wanting more. Check out our playlist below and feel free to add some songs to best describe your “entanglement.”

 

