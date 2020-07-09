CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

“Black Lives Matter” Painted In Front Of Trump Tower In New York City

It's a thing of beauty, really...

us-politics-racism

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Well, it’s done.

Today New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio fulfilled his promise to paint “BLACK LIVES MATTER” in giant yellow letters right in front of the Racist-In-Chief’s Fifth Avenue Trump Tower building in Manhattan. Something that caused Donald Trump to have a meltdown on Twitter after it was announced.

us-politics-racism

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Still his Twitter fingers and fragile as eggs ego wasn’t enough to keep the mural from getting underway and today it finally happened as the Mayor, Rev. Al Sharpton, NY residents and New York City workers put yellow paint to concrete and sent a message to the most divisive President in American history.

We’re lowkey surprised that Donald Trump didn’t send the National Guard to protect the street in front of his 58-floor building in Manhattan. Still, there’s a chance if he wins re-election that he’ll just have the street repainted to coverup the mural like it’s a political liability or something.

But for now we couldn’t be more pleased with the project and hope that it stays there from now until the end of time.

Peep pics of the painting below and let us now if you co-sign the move.

“Black Lives Matter” Painted In Front Of Trump Tower In New York City  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Black Lives Matter

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
“Black Lives Matter” Painted In Front Of Trump…
 1 hour ago
07.09.20
‘The Wonder Years’ Is Getting An All Black…
 4 hours ago
07.09.20
Pop Smoke At Paris Fashion Week
5 People Arrested In Connection With Pop Smoke’s…
 5 hours ago
07.09.20
Jeezy’s Ex Claims He Made Up Jeannie Mai…
 7 hours ago
07.09.20
Family & Friends Fear Kanye Is Suffering A…
 7 hours ago
07.09.20
Rickey Smiley’s Daughter Aaryn Speaks Out For The…
 9 hours ago
07.09.20
Future Launches COVID-19 Scholarship To Help College Freshmen…
 10 hours ago
07.09.20
Former ‘Glee’ Actress Naya Rivera Missing
 13 hours ago
07.09.20
11 items
Reginae Carter Responds To 50 Cent’s Comments About…
 23 hours ago
07.08.20
Ralph Lauren Releases Limited-Edition COVID-19 Benefit Polo Shirt,…
 23 hours ago
07.08.20
Travis Scott Dons The Air Dior Collection In…
 1 day ago
07.08.20
Kyrie Irving Producing ‘#SayHerName: Breonna Taylor’ TV Special
 1 day ago
07.08.20
12 items
Fine Brotha: Appreciating Morris Chestnut Just Because
 1 day ago
07.08.20
Kanye West Talks Yeezy in NYC
Kanye West Explains Why He’s Running For President,…
 1 day ago
07.08.20
16 items
Young Thug Comes For Pusha T Over Drake…
 2 days ago
07.08.20
Four Jimmy Johns Employees Fired After Making Noose…
 2 days ago
07.08.20
Photos
Close