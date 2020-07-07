CLOSE
Entertainment News
Papoose & Remy Ma Expecting Their Second Child Together

When there's enough black love in one room things are bound to happen...

Papoose and Remy Ma

Source: photo: Instagram

Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Effort

Source: BET2020 / Getty

Looks like our favorite “Black Love” family is about to add another addition to the household. No, Beyoncé isn’t pregnant again. We’re talking about Remy Ma and Papoose.

During a recent online conversation with Claudia Jordan, the Brooklyn rapper revealed that he and his Boogie Down ride-or-die are expecting their second child together and he couldn’t be happier with the situation.

“I love being with my family. I get to spend so much time with my amazing wife and my daughter. We’re just making the best out of it and moving forward. Some good things are actually coming out of this. You know, we gonna have a new child soon.”

Congratulations!

For anyone who’s spent the last few years watching Pap and Remy’s relationship on Love & Hip Hop: New York, they’d know that the couple had been planning on expanding their family for years and even suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage at one point. Now with one “golden child” already out and about, it seems like the Mackie family will continue to grow under the umbrella of “Black Love” and we couldn’t be happier for the rapping couple.

Check out Papoose make the surprise announcement below and don’t forget to congratulate them in person or on social media if you get a chance.

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

papoose , Remy Ma

He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
