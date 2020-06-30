CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

NBA Will Paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ On Courts When Play Resumes: Report

'Black Lives Matter' will be on two sides of each court, in front of the broadcast booth and scorer's table.

The NBA Will Reportedly Paint 'Black Lives Matter' On Courts

Source: Michael A. McCoy / Getty

When the NBA restarts, the league will definitely make sure to remind viewers that ‘Black Lives Matter.’

According to reports, the NBA will paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ on NBA courts when the action tips off at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World in Orlando.

The NBA’s players have been very outspoken following the death of George Floyd while he was in police custody. Some players led by Kyrie Irving and Avery Bradley were worried that playing basketball would be a distraction to fight for social justice. Viewers can expect to see ‘Black Lives Matter’  “inside the sidelines of all three arenas at Disney World in Orlando, ESPN reported Monday.”

USA Today further reports ‘Black Lives Matter’ will be on two sides of each court, in front of the broadcast booth and scorer’s table. According to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, the goal of the league restarting is to “help promote social justice and combat systemic racism.”

This news comes on the heels of reports that the NBA and National Basketball Players Association will allow players to replace their names with social justice messaging on the back of their jerseys.

The NBA is gearing up to restart on July 30, barring any significant setbacks primarily due to substantial numbers of players testing positive for COVID-19.

Photo: Michael A. McCoy / Getty

NBA Will Paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ On Courts When Play Resumes: Report  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Mary J. Blige Is Releasing Her Own Wine…
 4 hours ago
06.30.20
NBA Will Paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ On Courts…
 6 hours ago
06.30.20
Virgil Abloh’s Controversial Pop Smoke Cover Scrapped, 50…
 7 hours ago
06.30.20
Watch: Kanye West Drops “Wash Us In The…
 7 hours ago
06.30.20
White Hotel Karen Calls Cops On Black Woman…
 8 hours ago
06.30.20
20 items
Jadakiss Easily Dispatches Fabolous During #VERZUZ Battle, Gets…
 19 hours ago
06.30.20
11 items
Social Media Calls Snoop Dogg A Hypocrite After…
 23 hours ago
06.29.20
Diddy Endorses Shyne Running For Political Office In…
 1 day ago
06.29.20
Nipsey Hussle’s Family And Crip Gang Have Yet…
 1 day ago
06.29.20
Dr. Dre’s Wife Reportedly Files For Divorce After…
 1 day ago
06.29.20
15 items
Marsai Martin Claps Back At Haters Who Made…
 2 days ago
06.29.20
16 itemsBET Awards 2020
See The BET Awards 2020 Performances [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
06.28.20
15 items
Beyoncé To Release Visual Album ‘Black Is King’…
 2 days ago
06.28.20
The Roots Link With Michelle Obama’s Nonprofit Organization…
 3 days ago
06.27.20
McDonald’s Launches $500,000 HBCU Scholarship Fund
 4 days ago
06.26.20
James Harden And Lil Baby Spotted Whipping A…
 4 days ago
06.26.20
Photos
Close