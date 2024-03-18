Listen Live

The Public Affairs Podcast with KG Smooth

Public Affairs Podcast

Source: General / Radio One

The Public Affairs Podcast features community highlights and conversations to raise awareness for our listeners.

Be sure to tune in Sundays from 6 am to 7 am or listen live at theboxhouston.com!

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Public Affairs Podcast
Lifestyle

The Public Affairs Podcast with KG Smooth

97.9 The Box Tesla Giveaway
Contests

97.9 The Box Tesla Giveaway

Pop Culture

[EXCLUSIVE] Bun B Tells The Real Story Behind Drake Joining Houston Rodeo Lineup

Caution Tape Around House Front
Entertainment News

Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!

Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

Beyonce
Entertainment

Beyonce Reveals Album Title, Multiple Cover Artwork for ‘act ii’

KBXX Stacked Logo
Entertainment News

Chris Brown’s Ex-Fling Arrested For Child Endangerment

Scarface
Lifestyle

Win Tickets! Scarface: Behind The Desk Experience at Warehouse Live Midtown

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close