Video of Yaya Mayweather Hating On Pooh Shiesty’s “Back In Blood” In The Club Has Us In Tears

Floyd Mayweather’s seed and NBA Youngboy’s latest girlfriend, Yaya Mayweather, really doesn’t like Pooh Shiesty’s hit, “Back In Blood.”
Yaya Mayweather is getting clowned on Twitter once again after another video of herself hating on the record has gone viral. In the new clip, Mayweather can be seen “making a phone call” while the entire club, including one of her boo’s many exes, Jania Meshell, is enjoying Shiesty’s hit that features Lil Durk is turning up to the hit reciting Durk’s lyrics. ‘
Mayweather trended on Twitter once again for her lack of love for the record. She and her entourage looked extremely salty the record was playing while Jania and her crew conveniently located in the section next to her was lit. Also, she caught flack for being at a party in the middle of a pandemic, but that’s been the case in Atlanta since the pandemic started a year ago.
Both of NBA Youngboy’s BM’s, Yaya Mayweather and Jania Meshell, in the same club as each other.👀 Looks like Yaya still ain’t feeling that Pooh Shiesty x Lil Durk😂😭 pic.twitter.com/zBX4rZlI5l
Mayweather’s disdain for the record was first highlighted on social media a few weeks ago when a video of Floyd’s daughter screaming at the DJ to “turn this weak-ass song off” went viral. Nobody else cared that Mayweather was not feeling the song and continued to recite the song sparking hilarious memes.
"Pooh shiesty thats my dawg"
Yaya:noooooooo pic.twitter.com/CNTCg6PXnC
So why does Yaya Mayweather hate the song so much? Well, many believe it has to do with her loyalty to the father of her child. NBA Youngboy is close with Quando Rondo. It’s been well documented that Lil Durk has beef with Rondo, plus Lul Tim, an affiliate of Quando Rondo, is believed to be the person who killed King Von.
Well, whatever the case might be, Yaya Mayweather once again has become Twitter’s punching bag. You can peep the reactions in the gallery below.
1.
Yaya in the club watching Jania turnup to Pooh Shiesty like pic.twitter.com/qF5Vmt14vC— Cupcake🧁👸🏽♎️🇹🇹🥇👑🚑 (@PleasurePakz) March 8, 2021
They won’t let this photo die, lol.
2.
yaya mayweather when she heard the club playing lil durk x pooh shiesty back in blood pic.twitter.com/Ybm3ybJITD— 𝓒𝓮𝓵𝓮𝓫 𝓢𝓹𝓪𝓶 💰 (@CelebrityFasho4) March 8, 2021
Very accurate.
3.
“ Yes Kentrell , Jania in here saying Pooh Shiesty is her dog and everything “ pic.twitter.com/UeEzYVhL9n— INSTAGRAM @S.GRATE_ (@sgrate__) March 8, 2021
Lol, that definitely sounds like something she would be saying on the phone at that exact moment.
4.
Yaya Mayweather when she hears Back in Blood in public pic.twitter.com/HaN6KKAmVg— sad eagles fan😔 || thread merchant😃 (@mair2x) March 8, 2021
TEARS!
5.
Yaya Mayweather at the club when they started playing lil durk x pooh shiesty back in blood— Rich (@UptownDCRich) March 8, 2021
pic.twitter.com/JAUGrML143
SMH.
6.
Not they played back in blood in the club in front of Yaya and Jania ass screaming the lyrics😩😩😩😩— Ms.Bitch (@ChiFlyMe) March 8, 2021
Hilarious.
7.
They said yaya was calling the dj😭😭😂😭😭Twitter so funny wtf https://t.co/BrW5gSyluY— ♛tay (@1PrettyTay) March 8, 2021
Makes sense.
8.
The fact that people are more upset about Yaya Mayweather being on the phone at a club rather than AN ENTIRE CLUB OF PEOPLE MEETING TOGETHER DURING A PYTHAGOREAN THEOREM is why the USA will never get out of this thing 😫😫 https://t.co/sW1fQWDYkb— Camille aka Chibi Not Storming The Capitol Cheez🌺 (@chibicheez) March 8, 2021
ALSO.
9.
#YaYamayweather when they started playing “ Back In Blood”🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/xKY5hfJvpW— Jordan4Hunnid__ (@mr_freshprincee) March 8, 2021