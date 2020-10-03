CLOSE
Tyga
Tyga Drops X-Rated OnlyFans Page & “Little T-Rawww” Makes An Appearance

OnlyFans has been getting a lot of play lately with celebrities of all sorts jumping into the pay for play fray if you will. Tyga joins that growing list by announcing his page with a racy photo of topless women via Twitter, which has fans wondering why the “Rack City” star is on the path.

More details have been emerging about Tyga’s foray into the OnlyFans universe, but it looks like he’s been quite active with 42 posts already live and in color. For $20 per month, fans can get a “Taste” of the star born Micheal Ray Stevenson along with some discounted bundle deals as well.

Since few who have reacted seemingly haven’t signed up for the subscription, Twitter was ripe with the jokes and requisite slander after the tweet went up in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

However, the page has suddenly sprung a well-timed “leak” and the ladies are ready to take a ride on the mountain, so to speak. One Twitter fan even suggested that Tyga is getting ahead of a person trying to blackmail him thus leaking his own photos.

A report from XXL shares that this page announcement was all part of Tyga’s plans after, and he’s intending to use the platform to share an x-rated version of his newest track “Money Mouf” with Saweetie and YG. We’ll report back if we get to that one.

We’ve got those reactions below. Because there is nudity in the photo, you can see the Tyga’s OnlyFans tweet announcement here.

Tyga Drops X-Rated OnlyFans Page & "Little T-Rawww" Makes An Appearance  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

