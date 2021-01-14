The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Thanks to a Twitter thread, Travis Porter is getting the respect they deserve.

Wednesday (Jan.13), Twitter user @_underratedaf felt the need to bless the Atlanta rap trio with their flowers with a Twitter thread. He reminded folks about the run the group comprised of stepbrothers Ali and Quez and their friend Strap went on between 2010-2012.

Whether you were in High School, College, or Middle School during this period, we all can say with confidence that the Travis Porter Era was monumental. NO Party or Club was safe from them. A Thread: pic.twitter.com/9I9JEWmUWf — ✊🏾🖤 (@_underratedaf) January 13, 2021

In the thread, he reminded folks about the group’s hitmaking prowess by sharing videos of Travis Porter songs that had clubs, strip clubs, BBQs, and house parties up north, down south, in the midwest and west coast. Songs like Ayy Ladies, Bring It Back, Make It Rain, Walked In, You Don’t Know Bout It, Cake, Wobble, and Waffle House got functions popping and the ladies twerking when DJs dropped them.

Me every time A Travis Porter hit is played at the function pic.twitter.com/VTASIr8Yc2 — Ναϊάς (@Stachx_) January 14, 2021

Travis Porter was no stranger to collaborations and has worked with the likes of fellow Atlanta native 2 Chainz, Waka Flocka Flame, Tyga, YFN Lucci, Gucci Mane, and YG. Travis Porter themselves even chimed in and hopped in the thread to plug some new music they are working on.

It’s no stretch to say that Travis Porter’s run was indeed special and was a period in Hip-Hop where the south, especially Atlanta, was running sh*t. We’re glad this Twitter user decided to shows some much-needed appreciation to the Hip-Hop group who had us getting lit at parties back then and still till this day with their classic records.

You can peep more reactions to the Travis Porter appreciation thread in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty

Bring It Back: Giving Atlanta Hip-Hop Trio Travis Porter Their Flowers