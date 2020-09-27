CLOSE
method man , power book II: ghost
HomeEntertainment News

Thirsty Twitter Sings “Bring The Pain” After Method Man’s Wu-Tang Clan Sword Makes An Appearance

Posted September 27, 2020

Power: Book II photo assets

Source: Starz / Starz

Method Man is aging gracefully both as an artist and actor while probably being Hip-Hop’s most seasoned sex symbol as a result. In a new Power Book II: Ghost episode, M-E-T-H-O-D MAN has thirsty Twitter unified in lust after appearing in a sex scene of the Wu-Tang Clan swordsman in nothing but his boxer shorts.

Since we haven’t seen the episode in question, we can’t spoil much. However, as high-powered attorney Davis McClean, Cliff “Method Man” Smith has been one of the bright stars of the series along with his past collaborator, Mary J. Blige.

Based on images we’ve seen of the scene in question, it appears that McClean is getting it on with Paula Matarazzo (Sherri Saum), his top investigator.

At any rate, the thirst is very real and we’ve collected some of the responses to Cliff “Method Man” Smith’s sex scene below.

Photo: Starz

Thirsty Twitter Sings “Bring The Pain” After Method Man’s Wu-Tang Clan Sword Makes An Appearance  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
Lizzo Wants To Normalize Her Full Figure with…
 23 hours ago
09.27.20
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Co-Signs Joe Biden &…
 1 day ago
09.27.20
20 items
Thirsty Twitter Sings “Bring The Pain” After Method…
 1 day ago
09.27.20
T.I. Shares What Tory Lanez Told Him About…
 2 days ago
09.27.20
Rick Ross "Nobody's Favorite"
Rick Ross Clowns Tory Lanez Over ‘Daystar’ Album:…
 3 days ago
09.26.20
Lil Baby Gifts His Girlfriend Jayda A Pink…
 3 days ago
09.25.20
Missy Elliott Is Back To Her Signature Short…
 3 days ago
09.25.20
20 items
Tory Lanez Appears From Hobbit Home, Twitter Blasts…
 3 days ago
09.25.20
Brandy Interviews Ryan Destiny For The Fall Issue…
 3 days ago
09.25.20
Chris Rock Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season Premiere,…
 3 days ago
09.25.20
Kash Doll Admits To Lying To Fans About…
 4 days ago
09.24.20
Mural Celebrating Chadwick Boseman Unveiled At Downtown Disney
 4 days ago
09.25.20
Jaguar Wright Apologizes To Tiffany Haddish After Accusing…
 4 days ago
09.24.20
Power Book II: Ghost
‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Renewed For Second Season
 5 days ago
09.23.20
Dr. Dre’s Soon To Be Ex-Wife Accused Of…
 5 days ago
09.23.20
9 items
Happy Birthday LisaRaye! 9 Times She Killed It…
 5 days ago
09.23.20
Photos
Close