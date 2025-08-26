The 25 Biggest Events Coming to Houston Labor Day Weekend

Houston is a fun weekend city because of its incredible diversity, which manifests in a world-class food scene, a vibrant nightlife, and a wide array of activities. From exploring unique neighborhoods to catching live music and visiting world-class museums, the city offers something for every interest.

For example, The 40th Labor Day Classic between and Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) is one of the most anticipated events on the HBCU sports calendar.

In Houston for Labor Day weekend 2025, you can find a variety of events, including concerts, pool parties, brunches, and sporting events. The weekend runs from Friday, August 29, through Monday, September 1, 2025.

Check out some of the biggest events coming to H-Town this weekend below.

1. Labor Day Classic Source:General The Labor Day Classic is an annual football game between HBCU rivals Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) and Texas Southern University (TSU). The 2025 event will be held in Houston and includes several days of festivities leading up to the game.

2025 Event details Game day: Saturday, August 30, 2025, at 7 p.m.

Location: Shell Energy Stadium in downtown Houston. Weekend events: The classic is a weeklong celebration of HBCU culture and pride, featuring additional events: Thursday, August 28: A golf tournament fundraiser supporting TSU and PVAMU athletics. Thursday, August 28: The Marching Bands Road Show featuring TSU’s “Ocean of Soul” and PVAMU’s “Marching Storm”. Friday, August 29: A “Sneaker Ball” gala at the Hilton Americas in Houston. Saturday, August 30: Pre-game festivities, tailgates, and the highly anticipated game itself.

2. Typhoon Texas Heroes Weekend | Aug 30 – Sept 1 Source:General This Labor Day Weekend, First Responders get FREE admission to Typhoon Texas Houston with a valid ID or badge. Firefighters, EMTs, police officers, and paramedics—come splash into the holiday with us! Offer valid at the gate only. Additional guests may purchase up to six tickets for $19.99 each.

3. The Weeknd ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ Tour | August 30 Source:General The Weeknd at NRG Stadium: The After Hours til Dawn Tour stops in Houston with a show on Saturday, August 30.

4. DJ Drama All Black Affair at Kamp Houston | August 29 Source:General

5. Jeezy TM:101 LIVE at The Hobby Center | August 29 Source:General An unforgettable evening as hip-hop icon Young Jeezy commemorates the 20th anniversary of his groundbreaking debut album, Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101. This nostalgic experience brings the raw energy of Jeezy’s Street anthems to the grand stage, reimagined with the power and elegance of a full symphony orchestra. Tickets

6. BeatKing Fest 2025 : Summer Nights Picnic | August 29 Source:97.9 The Box Experience the ultimate summer vibe at BeatKing Fest: Summer Nights Picnic! Join the city as we celebrate BeatKing with a full-day outdoor themed picnic experience! Your General Admission ticket includes access to live performances, food trucks, vendors, contests, and all-day entertainment. This is a rain or shine event. BeatKing Fest 2025 – Summer Nights Picnic

Friday, August 29, 2025

4:00 PM – 10:00 PM

The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park – 105 Sabine St, Houston, TX

7. Bumper Boats and Kayaks at Discovery Green | Ends Sept 1 Source:Discovery Green Grab your best bud and race over to Discovery Green, because for a limited time only we’re offering Bumper Boats. The boat basin at Discovery Green will be home to seven motorized bumper cars ready for you to spin, twirl and steer into oncoming vessels. No previous captaining experience necessary! Plus, Kayaks on Kinder Lake are coming back and this time they’re lighting up the night! The clear kayaks are equipped with LED lights making for a new and unique experience. Never paddled before? No worries. It’s fun and easy to learn.

8. Splash Into Summer’s Last Hurrah at Hyatt Regency Houston Downtown | Aug 30 Source:97.9 The Box From 12 PM – 4 PM for the ultimate end-of-summer bash! DJ Drew will be spinning your favorite beats all afternoon. Nutrl is bringing the good vibes with refreshing sips. All set against stunning downtown skyline views. Tickets are limited—grab yours now before they’re gone!Let’s make waves together!

9. Houston Dynamo 2 vs. St. Louis City 2 | August 31 Source:client flyer Catch the reserve teams battle it out at SaberCats Stadium on Sunday, August 31.

10. Jay Pharoah at Houston Improv | Aug 29-31 Source:IMPROV Houston Jay Pharoah is performing at the Houston Improv for five stand-up shows over three nights, from Friday, August 29, through Sunday, August 31, 2025. Tickets

11. Sai Summer Cookout at House of Blues | Aug 30 Source:Genereal Let’s get this weekend started right! Join us for a night that kicks off the fun for Sai Summer Weekend at the soulful House of Blues! Tickets

12. Labor Day White Party at Frisky Whisky | August 30 Source:General Get ready for live music, beats and eats at Frisky Whisky this Labor Day Weekend. Don’t forget to wear your all white! Tickets

13. Greek Goddess Labor Day Toga Party & BBQ | Sept. 1 Source:General Get ready to party like a Greek goddess at our Labor Day Toga Party & BBQ – it’s going to be epic! Tickets

14. Houston Zoo Dinosaurs | Ends Sept 1 Source:Houston Zoo The TXU Energy presents Jurassic Giants exhibit runs through September 1 and features 60 new dinosaurs.

15. Taroko Sports Batting Cage Discount | Sept 1 Source:Taroko Sports On Monday, September 1, this sports complex in Katy is offering 50% off batting cages. The facility also includes arcades, mini-bowling, and a restaurant.

16. Woodlands Waterway Festival | August 31 Source:Woodlands Celebrate the end of summer with a fun-filled evening at Waterway Square (31 Waterway Square Place) on Sunday, August 31, 2025, from 5 to 9 p.m. Enjoy live music, children’s activities, face painting and balloon art, strolling entertainment, pie eating contests and a fireworks finale to cap off the night. Event Schedule 5 p.m. Live Music by Flashpoint (Variety) 6 p.m. Youth Pie Eating Contest** 7 p.m. Adult Pie Eating Contest** 8:55 p.m. FIREWORKS*

17. Adult Foam Party at Encore HTX | Aug 30 Source:General Labor Day Weekend just got hotter! Join us for Baywatch Saturdays: ADULT FOAM POOL PARTY.

18. Museum of Fine Arts Happy Hour | August 29 Source:Getty On August 29, Happy Hour takes place in the Atrium of the Beck Building. Happy Hour happens on Fridays! Meet your friends at the MFAH for the best night of the week. Explore the campus, visit the galleries, and get a drink at the bar (payment by credit card only).

19. Houston Astros v Anges at Daikin Park | Sept 1 Source:Getty Watch the Astros face the Los Angeles Angels at Daikin Park on Monday, September 1.

20. Socafro Carnival: “Labor Day Fete” Source:General We can’t wait to see all your beautiful faces lighting up the dance floor. Don’t forget to bring your flags to proudly represent your country and unite with us in a vibrant display of culture and unity. Tickets

21. Hanumankind Live at The House of Blues | August 29 Source:Getty Hanumankind hits Houston’s historic House of Blues this weekend for a one-night only show. Tickets

22. Sunday Brunch + Day Party at Encore HTX | August 31 Source:General Sunday Brunch + Day Party at Encore HTX. NO COVER!! houston,events

23. Ari at Kamp Houston | August 31 Source:General