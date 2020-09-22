CLOSE
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson Birthday Photos Shows Us She’s Aging Like Fine Wine!

Posted September 22, 2020

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Taraji P. Henson has recently celebrated her 50th birthday and is breaking necks! The Empire actress took a trip down to Mexico to celebrate her birthday in the beautiful Nobu Hotel Los Cabos.

During the celebration was a lot of bottling popping, good food, and some thirst traps! Alongside the rest of the world, we need the Coronavirus to go away so we can get our Taraji P on! Check out Taraji P. Henson birthday photos without your jaw-dropping…we challenge you.

Taraji P. Henson Birthday Photos Shows Us She’s Aging Like Fine Wine!  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Photos
Close